Why Is RCB Wearing Green Jersey Today at Home in RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Fixture?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will make a deviation from the regular red jersey and will be wearing their green outfit for the clash against Delhi Capitals today (April 18) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). The reason behind this is the franchise’s long-running sustainability drive of the ‘Green Initiative’.

The same was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar during the coin toss.

“Yeah, I think we wear this jersey to show our commitment to sustainability and encourage everyone to make green choices for the planet.”

Speaking about the RCB vs DC match, Axar Patel won the toss for the Capitals and have put Rajat Patidar’s men to bat first.

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RCB vs DC Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

RCB Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

DC Impact Subs: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

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