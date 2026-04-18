SRH Name Former Mumbai Indians Pacer As David Payne Replacement for IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed former Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee as a replacement for David Payne for the remainder of the IPL 2026.

Gerald Coetzee replaces injured David Payne in SRH squad

David Payne played two matches for SRH in the ongoing IPL season and took two wickets. He was ruled out a few days ago for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury.

As a replacement, they have picked former Mumbai Indians pacer Gerald Coetzee. He will join the team for INR 2 crore. He has played 14 IPL matches and taken 15 wickets. Last season he was with Gujarat Titans.

Coetzee recently played in the five match T20I series against New Zealand, where he picked up eight wickets. He was also part of the South Africa squad in the T20 World Cup 2026 but did not get any game time. Before that, he played in the SA20 2025 season, where he took four wickets in three matches.

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SRH Updated Squad for IPL 2026

Pat Cummins, Ishan Kishan, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Salil Arora, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Shivam Mavi, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also got a boost with the return of captain Pat Cummins. He joined the team on Friday, April 17 and will be available for the match against Rajasthan Royals on April 25.

Earlier, they had signed Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse, who was ruled out of the tournament due to a hand injury.

SRH set for key home clash against CSK

The team have won two matches and lost three in the five matches they have played this season. Their next match is against Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today, April 18.

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