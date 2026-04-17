SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.27 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this clash, set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have won out of their five matches in this season. They are coming off a magnificent 59-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan blasted 91 off 44 to power his side to 216. What followed was a carnage by two debutants. Praful Hinge took 4 for 34 while Sakib Hussain snared 4 for 24.

Chennai Super Kings lost their first three games but have bounced back with consecutive victories. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in the previous game. Sanju Samson (48 off 32) and Ayush Mhatre (38 off 17) helped them post 192. Noor Ahmad starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 21.

SRH vs CSK Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.

Impact player: Eshan Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Matt Henry.

Impact player: MS Dhoni.

SRH vs CSK IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has offered flat pitches with very limited help for bowlers over the years. This season, however, has seen some help for new-ball pace. The average first innings score here since the previous edition reads 189.

The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ayush Mhatre (CSK)

Ayush Mhatre has been superb in the tournament, hitting 73, 59, and 38 in three of the five matches.

Mhatre has scored 411 runs from 12 innings in the IPL at a strike rate of 181 while averaging 34.

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Heinrich Klaasen has made 224 runs from five innings in the season, registering two half centuries.

He has accumulated 1,704 runs in the IPL at an average of 40.57 and strike rate of 165.

Anshul Kamboj (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has bowled well in the competition, picking up 10 wickets from five games.

Overall, he has taken 20 wickets in the league at an economy of 9.46.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sanju Samson (CSK)

Sanju Samson has found his form, hitting a century and 48 in the last two games.

In his last eight T20 games, Samson has amassed 460 runs at an average of 76 and strike rate of 188, including a century and three half centuries.

Abhishek Sharma (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma has struck 48 off 27 and 74 off 28 in two of the games this season.

He has piled on 1,052 runs in the IPL since 2024 at an average of 34 while striking at 202.

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Ishan Kishan has blasted 80 off 38 deliveries and 91 off 44 in two of the innings in this edition.

Kishan has scored 745 runs in T20 cricket this year at an average of 39 while striking at an incredible rate of 202.

Team for SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a formidable batting unit and their bowling unit is getting better with uncapped players stepping up. CSK have issued in both departments. Expect SRH to come out on top in this game.

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