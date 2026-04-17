SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 27: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 27 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match no.27 of the IPL 2026. Here’s our SRH vs CSK Dream11 prediction for this clash, set to take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad have won out of their five matches in this season. They are coming off a magnificent 59-run win over Rajasthan Royals. Ishan Kishan blasted 91 off 44 to power his side to 216. What followed was a carnage by two debutants. Praful Hinge took 4 for 34 while Sakib Hussain snared 4 for 24.
Chennai Super Kings lost their first three games but have bounced back with consecutive victories. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in the previous game. Sanju Samson (48 off 32) and Ayush Mhatre (38 off 17) helped them post 192. Noor Ahmad starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 21.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c/wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain.
Impact player: Eshan Malinga.
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Gurjapneet Singh, Matt Henry.
Impact player: MS Dhoni.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has offered flat pitches with very limited help for bowlers over the years. This season, however, has seen some help for new-ball pace. The average first innings score here since the previous edition reads 189.
The weather forecast suggests it should be mainly clear in the evening with no threat of rain. Expect the temperature to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Anshul Kamboj (CSK)
Sanju Samson (CSK)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Sunrisers Hyderabad have a formidable batting unit and their bowling unit is getting better with uncapped players stepping up. CSK have issued in both departments. Expect SRH to come out on top in this game.
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