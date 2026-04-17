IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK Game Plan – New Ball Threat for Chennai Top Order, Big Task for SRH Rookies

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in their next fixture of the IPL 2026. Here is our SRH vs CSK Game Plan before they meet at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad.

Both these teams have won two and lost three games each in the tournament. They have won their last respective games, and would be hoping to continue the momentum. One of the key factors that could decide this SRH vs CSK contest is CSK’s top order and SRH’s rookie pacers.

IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK – Chennai Super Kings Top Order Weak Spots

The Super Kings have a top order of Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Ayush Mhatre. While the skipper has had a tough start to the tournament, Samson and Mhatre have been excellent. Samson is coming off a century and a 48-run knock whereas Mhatre has registered two fifty-plus scores. The lower middle order has been a concern, which magnifies the top order importance.

It has been well documented that both Samson and Mhatre are exceptional against short and back-of-a-length deliveries. Gaikwad can hold his own as well. Their issues come while facing fuller, length deliveries.

Since 2025, the trio has a combined strike rate of 213 against short and back-of-a-length balls. But they have significantly worse numbers against length deliveries off seamers. Their control drops down to 60.57% with false shot percentage rising to 39.43. They have struck at 134.15, their lowest strike rate against any length.

Similarly, their numbers drop down considerably when facing deliveries on the off and outside off stump. Since last season, they have an average of 19.33 against deliveries on the off stump, and 27.62 outside off. The trio has a strike rate of around 144 for deliveries in this channel with false shot percentage over over 40.

Of course, almost all the batters in the world struggle against this line and length off seamers to some extent. Given their lower order concerns, Chennai top order’s survival against the new ball will be crucial in this SRH vs CSK encounter.

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Big Challenge for SRH Rookies

Sunrisers Hyderabad went away from their experienced seamers and fielded two youngsters in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals. Expectations from the fans were that the SRH attack will be torn apart by in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and co.

To everyone’s shock, Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain had dream debuts. The pair had reduced the Royals to 9 for 5 with the new ball, and ended with four wickets each. They passed one test but had a surprise element to help them. Now teams will be better prepared.

Facing the CSK top order, it is vital that they bowl in the right areas. The venue in Hyderabad has provided decent movement early on, which they need to maximum. Bowling tight lines around off stump on length will be imperative for the SRH duo. If they can get through the CSK top three early, Sunrisers’ life will get much easier in the rest of the innings.

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