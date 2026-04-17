Cameron Green Dents Tata Sierra Car With a Powerful Maximum During GT vs KKR IPL 2026 [WATCH]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Cameron Green, after having a disappointing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) campaign so far, turned around his fortunes with a stellar batting display against Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 17). The INR 25.5 crore big-money signing by KKR slammed his maiden fifty in KKR jersey and it was during his carnage that he hit the powerful maximum that dented the Tata Sierra Car on the sidelines.

WATCH: Cameron Green dents Tata Sierra Car during GT vs KKR IPL 2026

The incident happened on the third ball of the 13th over by Ashok Sharma. The GT pacer pitched up a delivery around middle and leg and Cameron Green flexed his muscle, flicking it over deep square leg as the ball travelled all the way beyond the ropes and hit the car.

Watch the video of the shot below.

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At the time of writing this report, the KKR scoreboard read 140/4 in 14.1 overs with Cameron Green and Anukul Roy currently batting in the middle.

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