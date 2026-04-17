RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 26 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.

Match no.26 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on each other. Here’s our RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction for this game before the two teams lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The defending champions have won four out of their five games in the tournament. Most recently, RCB smashed Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Rasikh Salam and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them while Josh Hazlewood took 1 for 20. Chasing 147, Virat Kohli struck 49 off 34 deliveries as they won with 29 balls to spare.

Delhi Capitals won their first two games of the season but lost the next two. In the previous game, they suffered a 23-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 213, Pathum Nissanka made 41 off 24 before they were reduced to 76 for 4. Tristan Stubbs hit 60 off 38 deliveries but had no support.

RCB vs DC Predictions: Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.

RCB vs DC IPL 2026: Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru offers pitches with good bounce and pace. Seamers can find significant assistance with the new ball, while batters can dominate afterwards. The average batting first score here since the last IPL season stands at 185.

The weather forecast suggests it could be hazy and warm in the afternoon with rain unlikely to play a role. Expect the temperature to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

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Top Player Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Rajat Patidar has been in magnificent form, and has made 63 off 40 and 53 off 20 in two of the games.

Patidar has hammered 222 runs in the season from five innings at a strike rate of 213.

Tristan Stubbs (DC)

Tristan Stubbs scored 60 runs off 38 balls in the last game, and will have a big role to play in this game.

He has amassed 814 runs in the IPL, averaging 43 at a strike rate of 159, including four half centuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling the best he has in years, and is coming off a three-wicket haul.

He has taken seven wickets in the tournament at an economy of 8.70.

Top Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli has scored two half centuries in the season, along with a 49-run in the previous game.

He has an excellent record at this ground, with over 3,200 runs at an average of 41 while striking at 145.

He has four centuries and 28 half centuries at this venue.

KL Rahul (DC)

KL Rahul hasn’t looked at his usual best but has smashed 92 runs in one of the games.

He has made 475 runs at the venue at an average of 43 and strike rate of 144, including 93 not out off 53 in the previous clash last year.

Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Josh Hazlewood was excellent in the previous game, picking up a wicket and conceding just 20 runs in four overs.

The Aussie pacer has taken 25 wickets from 14 innings in the league since last year at a strike rate of 12.48.

Team for RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction

RCB are a much stronger unit with quality in both departments. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have several weaknesses, especially in the batting unit. Expect RCB to come out victorious.

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