RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction Today, IPL 2026 Match 26: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for Match 26 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals.
Match no.26 of the IPL 2026 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on each other. Here’s our RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction for this game before the two teams lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The defending champions have won four out of their five games in the tournament. Most recently, RCB smashed Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Rasikh Salam and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them while Josh Hazlewood took 1 for 20. Chasing 147, Virat Kohli struck 49 off 34 deliveries as they won with 29 balls to spare.
Delhi Capitals won their first two games of the season but lost the next two. In the previous game, they suffered a 23-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 213, Pathum Nissanka made 41 off 24 before they were reduced to 76 for 4. Tristan Stubbs hit 60 off 38 deliveries but had no support.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam.
Impact player: Suyash Sharma.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.
Impact player: Lungi Ngidi.
M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru offers pitches with good bounce and pace. Seamers can find significant assistance with the new ball, while batters can dominate afterwards. The average batting first score here since the last IPL season stands at 185.
The weather forecast suggests it could be hazy and warm in the afternoon with rain unlikely to play a role. Expect the temperature to be around 36 degrees Celsius.
READ MORE:
Rajat Patidar (RCB)
Tristan Stubbs (DC)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB)
Virat Kohli (RCB)
KL Rahul (DC)
Josh Hazlewood (RCB)
RCB are a much stronger unit with quality in both departments. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have several weaknesses, especially in the batting unit. Expect RCB to come out victorious.
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