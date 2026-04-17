KKR Remain Winless Despite Cameron Green Heroics, Shubman Gill Plays Captain’s Innings of 86; Key Takeaways From GT vs KKR IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to register their first win yet in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) after suffering their fifth loss of the season following a five-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 17).

GT, on the other hand, picked up their third win in five games to climb into the Top 4.

Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the GT vs KKR contest.

Cameron Green breaks jinx

The Australian all-rounder, who had been struggling to live upto his lofty price tag of INR 25.2 crores, finally repaid the faith of the franchise by registering his first fifty in KKR jersey. With calls for his exclusion growing, Cameron Green gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess. While KKR batters disappointed again, Green held fort from one end, slamming a fiery 55-ball 79, comprising seven boundaries and six maximums.

ALSO READ:

KKR batting woes continue

The three-time champions decided to change their opening combination for the clash, bringing in Tim Seifert for fellow Kiwi countryman Finn Allen. Allen had struggled to get going in the IPL 2026, despite coming into the tournament on the back of excellent touch from the T20 World Cup 2026. With Allen managing just 81 runs in five matches at a subpar average of 16.20 with no fifties and three single-digit scores, KKR would have hoped Tim Seifert could change their fortunes. However, Seifert could only score 19(14) before walking back to the dugout. Fellow opener and skipper Ajinkya Rahane also fell for golden duck.

Not just the top-order, KKR’s batting woes in the middle-order also continued after Rinku Singh once again had a lacklustre outing, scoring just 1(2). Despite Green’s batting heroics, he failed to find partners at the other end with Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine also getting out for single-digit scores.

Shubman Gill registers a captain’s knock

After being dropped from the Indian T20I side, Gill has a statement to make and it looks like he is letting the bat do the talking in IPL 2026. Chasing 181, Gill led from the front with a deft knock of 86(50), and in the process, registered his third consecutive fifty of the season. In the process, he also became the current holder of the Orange Cap.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.