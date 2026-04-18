Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Why Cameron Green Did Not Bowl in GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star all-rounder Cameron Green did not bowl in the decisive match against Gujarat Titans (GT) today (April 17) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Notably, Green did not bowl in the initial stages of the season as well due to workload management and injury concerns.

However, he took over the responsibilities after being cleared in the last two games against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While his bowling returns were modest, conceding runs at 14 rpo and 15 rpo in the two matches with just a solitary wicket to his name, the decision not to try Green against GT when KKR were struggling to find a breakthrough raised questions.

When quizzed on the same lines, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane clarified that Cameron Green was struggling with cramps and hence could not roll his arm over. Speaking during the post-match presentation of the GT vs KKR match, Rahane said,

“He was actually struggling with his cramps. That’s the reason he was in and out on the field as well. So that’s the reason he didn’t bowl.”

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Cameron Green breaks free from shackles

There was a lot of faith shown in the Aussie, who was bought for a staggering amount of INR 25.2 crore at the IPL 2026 auction last December. Furthermore, he was touted to be a replacement for Andre Russell and was expected to fire across all departments.

While Green’s bowling had been limited, he could not deliver the goods with the bat as well. After a string of unimpressive outings, the dynamic right-hander finally managed to break free from his shackles and repaid the trust of the management for constantly backing him.

On a day when no other KKR batter manages to cross the 30-run mark, Cameron Green single-handedly propelled the KKR innings with a fiery knock of 79(55), comprising seven boundaries and four maximums and took it to a competitive 180 in 20 overs. Nevertheless, it wasn’t enough to stop GT as they chased down the target with five wickets remaining, courtesy of a third consecutive fifty from Shubman Gill (86 off 50).

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