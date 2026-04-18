Gujarat Titans Coach Reveals Why Washington Sundar Did Not Bowl in GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans assistant explained why Washington Sundar did not bowl in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Parthiv Patel explains why Washington Sundar did not bowl against KKR

Washington Sundar role this season has mostly been with the bat, and he has been used at No. 4. He has not bowled much since joining Gujarat Titans.

Speaking to JioHotstar, when asked why Washington Sundar did not bowl today, assistant coach Parthiv Patel said it was a conditions-based decision and, because of the match-ups, he was not used. He also clarified that there is no niggle or anything to worry about.

“There is no niggle Anil bhai. Washington Sundar is a quality bowler. It is completely condition-based call. It is a match-up thing. If two left handers were there we would have used Washington Sundar. Even in the last game we wanted to use him but we could not. So there is no niggle,” Parthiv Patel said.

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Gujarat Titans using Washington Sundar more with bat than ball

So far in this season, Washington Sundar has bowled in only two matches against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. He has bowled a total of 4.1 overs and taken one wicket. In the previous season as well, he bowled only 65 balls in six matches.

With the bat this season, he has already scored a half-century and has made 111 runs in five matches at an average of 27.75 and a strike rate of 146.05.

Shubman Gill stars as Gujarat Titans chase down 181 against KKR

Speaking about the match, Gujarat Titans bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 180 runs in 20 overs. For them, Kagiso Rabada took three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Ashok Sharma took two wickets each. Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna also took one wicket each.

In reply, Shubman Gill led the way with the bat as he scored 86 runs. Useful contributions from Sai Sudharsan (22), Jos Buttler (25), and Glenn Phillips (19) helped them chase the target in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

GT are currently fourth in the table with three wins and two losses in five matches. They will face Mumbai Indians in their next match in Ahmedabad on April 20.

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