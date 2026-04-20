Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wicketless Jinx With First First-Ball Dismissal of Sai Sudharsan in GT vs MI IPL 2026 Clash [WATCH]

Mumbai Indians bowling stalwart Jasprit Bumrah, who had gone wicketless in the first five games of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026), broke the jinx by dismissing Gujarat Titans (GT) star Sai Sudharsan for a golden duck in the GT Vs MI clash today (April 20). Opening the bowling for MI, Bumrah struck on his first ball to put the Titans on the back foot early in their chase.

The India and MI quick bowled a fullish delivery which moved away from the batter, and Sai Sudharsan’s feet didn’t move as he tried to slice it over covers. Unfortunately, the left-hander could only connect with the toe-end of the bat and debutant Krish Bhagat stationed on the edge of the circle near cover-point completed an easy catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Why has Jasprit Bumrah struggled in IPL 2026?

Apart from not finding success, Bumrah has also conceded runs at an economy of 8.33 – his highest since 2016. Prior to his, the longest he has gone wicketless was for four games in a row back in 2014.

One primary reason for Bumrah’s lack of success is teams adapting a defensive approach towards him, where the attitude has been to see off his overs rather than taking risks. Furthermore, conserving energy and the fatigue of playing non-stop cricket are other factors.

Bumrah has not consistently bowled his beautiful hard seam deliveries, and have used a high number of slower balls this season. Prior to the start of the season as well, he also visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence to work on his strength and conditioning plans.

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Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya dent Gujarat Titans early after Tilak Varma batting heroics

Speaking about the MI vs GT match, the five-time champions posted a total of 199/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Tilak Varma’s maiden IPL century. The dynamic left-hander blasted an unbeaten 45-ball 101, comprising eight boundaries and seven maximums to propel the MI scoreboard to a fighting total after their were reeling at 44/3 within the powerplay.

Coming to the chase, the Titans lost the key wickets of Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler cheaply. After Sai walked back in the first over, Hardik Pandya removed the England wicketkeeper-batter on the second over for 5(6).

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard reads 31/2 in 3.4 overs with Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill currently batting in the middle.

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