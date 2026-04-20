‘Unreal Acceleration’ – Fans Hail Tilak Varma As He Ends Slump With a Blazing Unbeaten Hundred in GT vs MI IPL 2026

Tilak Varma has ended his lean patch of runs with a marvellous 101 not out in the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match. His astonishing innings came off just 45 deliveries, striking at a blazing rate of 224.44.
After losing four consecutive matches in the IPL 2026 so far, the Mumbai outfit were once again off to a poor start. A stunning spell from Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada had reduced them to 46/3 in under six overs. On the other hand, the 23-year-old was also battling through a rough form. However, coming in during the powerplay, the batter faced a major task of rescuing the side and putting up a competitive total on the board.
Before the GT vs MI fixture, Tilak had managed just 43 runs in five appearances, including two single-digit scores and a duck. He was once again off to a sluggish start, scoring only 19 off his first 22 balls till the 14th over. But after the drinks break, the crowd of Ahmedabad witnessed a different Tilak Varma as he lit up the match with eight boundaries and six maximums.
The southpaw reached the three-figure mark on the final delivery of the innings and equalled the legendary Sri Lankan player, Sanath Jayasuriya, to put up the joint-fastest hundred for MI.
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