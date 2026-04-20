‘Unreal Acceleration’ – Fans Hail Tilak Varma As He Ends Slump With a Blazing Unbeaten Hundred in GT vs MI IPL 2026

Tilak Varma has ended his lean patch of runs with a marvellous 101 not out in the GT vs MI IPL 2026 match. His astonishing innings came off just 45 deliveries, striking at a blazing rate of 224.44.

Tilak Varma Scored Joint-Fastest Ton for Mumbai Indians in GT vs MI IPL 2026

After losing four consecutive matches in the IPL 2026 so far, the Mumbai outfit were once again off to a poor start. A stunning spell from Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada had reduced them to 46/3 in under six overs. On the other hand, the 23-year-old was also battling through a rough form. However, coming in during the powerplay, the batter faced a major task of rescuing the side and putting up a competitive total on the board.

Before the GT vs MI fixture, Tilak had managed just 43 runs in five appearances, including two single-digit scores and a duck. He was once again off to a sluggish start, scoring only 19 off his first 22 balls till the 14th over. But after the drinks break, the crowd of Ahmedabad witnessed a different Tilak Varma as he lit up the match with eight boundaries and six maximums.

The southpaw reached the three-figure mark on the final delivery of the innings and equalled the legendary Sri Lankan player, Sanath Jayasuriya, to put up the joint-fastest hundred for MI.

Check out the Tweets here:

Tilak criticism was always wrongly directed. He has range against pace and mid against spin. Use him in the right phase. — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) April 20, 2026

What a comeback 🔥

wlwhat an innings 🔥

What a star Tilak Varma 🔥#GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/jBnO9xNvzm — Mukesh Kumawat 🧢 (@sumit9680t) April 20, 2026

People wanting Generational Talent Starboy Tilak Varma to be Dropped from squad.



Now He Replied with Tremendous Century 🔥#Gtvsmi pic.twitter.com/L0iJIZBU1m — RoMan (@SkyXRohit1) April 20, 2026

What an inning, take a bow 🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️

Tilak Varma



22 ball 19

After that

23 ball 82#MIvGT #MIvsGT #GTvMI #GTvsMI — Bowled By Banter (@HypocritePointr) April 20, 2026

Well done @TilakV9



Great knock ✌️🎯



MAIDEN IPL 💯 FOR Tilak Varma 🔥🫡



Walked in at No.5 when Mumbai Indians were struggling… pressure high, hopes low — but he turned the game on its head! 💥#TilakVarma #MI #IPL #Cricket #Hundred pic.twitter.com/bxXC2dzVAR — Taju Deora (Hindi) (@TajuHindi) April 20, 2026

Tilak varma the clutch player with a clutch inning💪🚀💪#GTvsMI — Global_Cricket (@Nsgdi396435) April 20, 2026

Tilak Varma went from 19 off 22 to absolute carnage🤯



Next 23 balls 82 runs.Unreal acceleration🫡



One of the greatest hundreds in recent times🔥💯#MIvsGT — The DK Dugout (@Dishant3012) April 20, 2026

Well well well Tilak Varma completes his century 101* off 45 balls 👏💪 Becomes the third cricketer to do so this #IPL season 🔥🥵 What an innings man 🫡 On one side, wickets kept falling, on other side he kept scoring 🤌 A sensible yet powerful knock 💯 #IPL #GTvsMI #MIvsGT pic.twitter.com/MfNF2V5Mis — Aware Indian (@Aware_Indian7) April 20, 2026

Tilak Varma after 14 overs – 19*(22)

Tilak Varma after 20 overs – 101*(45)



HIGHEST IPL SCORE FOR TILAK VARMA – batting at 5, he has saved Mumbai Indians, the star of the Indian Cricket 😍 #GTvsMI pic.twitter.com/IAu6M45x7d — Cric. (@TonyStark487268) April 20, 2026

FINALLY VINTAGE TILAK VERMA IS BACK 🔥



– 6,4,4,6,6 BY TILAK VARMA vs THE FASTEST BOWLER OF THE LEAGUE 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tQ9R069Ren — Rohit Chowdary (@rdeepuu) April 20, 2026

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