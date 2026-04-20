Mohammad Rizwan Responds to T20 Retirement Request From Reporter Amidst Poor Form in PSL 2026

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan have been enduring an extremely lean patch in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL 2026). Captaining the debut Rawalpindiz franchise, Rizwan has failed to deliver with the bat as well as a leader, which has put him under severe criticism.

With the bat, Mohammad Rizwan has managed just 107 runs in seven innings at a paltry average of 15.28 and a lacklustre strike rate of 116.30. As captain, Rizwan has failed to marshal the Rawalpindiz side to a single win so far, losing all seven games played.

Given his current struggles, a reporter asked Mohammad Rizwan point-blank if he should consider retiring from T20s and instead of avoiding, the Pakistan star owned up to the question and gave an honest reply.

Rizwan said, “I made mistakes; my performance is not good. But this does not mean that I will lose hope and sit in front of you, or I will leave the cricket. If I have the strength, then I will do it. If I don’t do it, then I have already told the captains in the Pakistan team that my performance is not good, so give them a chance.”

Q: You didn’t perform in BBL or in Pindiz. It doesn’t look like you’ve got a future in the Pakistan team. Shouldn’t you retire from T20?



Muhammad Rizwan said, When I was playing in the BBL and the team got selected, I myself said I didn’t deserve a spot based on that… pic.twitter.com/8GCom9R5Yo — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 18, 2026

ALSO READ:

Mohammad Rizwan motivated to reclaim T20I spot in Pakistan side

Mohammad Rizwan has been out of the Pakistan T20I side since December 2024. His performance in the BBL 2026 earlier this year was also disappointing, where he could score at 18.7 average and a strike rate of 102.74. He was subsequently not selected for the T20 World Cup 2026 as well, with Usman Khan and Mohammad Nafay being preferred as wicketkeeper options.

Despite falling out of favour with the national side in the shortest format, he plies his trade in franchise T20 cricket and at the domestic level and remains motivated to earn his spot back. He has acknowledged that his current form does not merit a national team spot but instead of contemplating retirement, Rizwan wants to focus on his roadmap to return.

He clarified, “I believe a player should only think about retirement when he knows he has lost the ability to compete with others and has lost interest in cricket. I can still compete with others.”

While his T20 credentials have declined, Rizwan continues to be a part of the Pakistan setup in ODIs and Tests.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.