Jos Buttler Form in T20 World Cup 2026 Compounds Gujarat Titans’ Worries for IPL 2026

Jos Buttler has been in disappointing form in the T20 World Cup 2026, adding to Gujarat Titans’ worries ahead of IPL 2026, which starts on March 26.

Jos Buttler Struggles in T20 World Cup 2026

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Buttler has played five matches so far and has scored only 60 runs at an average of 12.00 and a strike rate of 113.20. In the Super 8 match against Sri Lanka, he got out for 7 off 14 balls and was struggling from the start. It is clear that he has been out of form, which can be seen in 2026, where he has scored 141 runs at an average of 17.62 and a strike rate of 124.77, with a highest score of 39. He has struggled against both pace and spin in the tournament. This is worrying for both England and his IPL team, Gujarat Titans.

In the IPL 2025 season, Buttler played a major role in helping GT reach the playoffs, scoring 538 runs in 13 innings at an average of 59.77 and a strike rate of 163.03.

Jos Buttler Form Adds Worry for Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2026

One reason GT had a good season was that their top three batsmen, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, all scored more than 500 runs in the tournament.

Buttler’s poor form has added more worries for GT ahead of IPL 2026. Their skipper, Shubman Gill, has not played T20Is since December 2025 and was dropped from the T20 squad. In 15 T20I matches in 2025, Gill scored only 291 runs at an average of 24.25, which meant he was not picked for the World Cup squad. In IPL 2025, he scored 650 runs in 15 matches.

Even Sai Sudharsan, since IPL 2025, has played only six T20s, scoring 192 runs at an average of 38.4, including a century, but he also had three single-digit scores.

Sherfane Rutherford, who usually batted in the middle order in the previous season, will not be with GT in IPL 2026, as he was traded to Mumbai Indians. Since then, he has been in top form, scoring 451 runs in 15 matches at an average of 75.16 in 2026.

GT will be hoping that Buttler finds some form in the remaining matches of the T20 World Cup, as he will be crucial for them in the top-order in the upcoming IPL season.

