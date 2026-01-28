LSG, Punjab Kings Stars Released from Ranji Trophy Squad, Set to Play Warm-up Matches Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 7 against the USA.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Ayush Badoni and Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya are called up to feature in India’s warm-up games for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Both the players have been released from the Delhi team before the final league-stage match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya to Play in T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Fixtures

The LSG and PBKS batters, Badoni and Priyansh, will be part of the India A team that will compete with two senior sides before the tournament. Recently, Badoni had also received his maiden national team call-up after Washington Sundar was sidelined from the India vs New Zealand ODIs.

However, Delhi will take on Elite Group D table-toppers, Mumbai, in the last group-stage match ahead of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. After an underwhelming show in the tournament, with five draws and a defeat against Jammu and Kashmir, the sixth-placed side is out of contention for making it to the top eight.

So the absence of skipper Badoni and Priyansh would not be a concern for the team. Ayush Doseja will lead Delhi in their final Ranji Trophy match of the season.

Ayush Badoni, Priyansh Arya in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

Both the players had endured an average outing in the latest season of India’s domestic T20 tournament. The Super Giants’ Badoni was the third-highest run-scorer for Delhi in the SMAT 2025. The finisher put up 206 runs in seven matches but at a strike rate of only 135.52.

On the other hand, Priyansh, who had played a pivotal role in the PBKS’ road to reaching the IPL 2025 final, managed only 197 runs in the league, averaging 28.14. But the youngsters would look to make the most of their opportunity. India A will take on the United States of America (USA) on February 2, followed by a match against Namibia on February 6.

