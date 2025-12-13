PBKS Auction 2026 Strategy, Budget & Target List — Punjab Kings Eye England Stars

PBKS retained 21 players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

The focus shifts to the IPL 2026 auction scheduled on December 16. The PBKS auction 2026 strategy could be one of the most discussed topics as they have the fewest remaining slots (four), out of which two are overseas. The PBKS remaining purse stands at INR 11.5 crore.

The PBKS released players 2026 list had a shocking name of wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis. The Punjab Kings head coach later revealed the rationale behind the decision that the Australian batter is expected to miss a major part of the season due to personal reasons. Apart from Inglis, the Kings also let go of two overseas players, including under-fire Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie, who didn’t get a game last season.

As they look to strengthen their squad with strong backups, let’s dive deep into the PBKS auction 2026 strategy, budget and their potential targets.

PBKS Remaining Purse After Confirmed IPL 2026 Retention List

The core squad of Punjab Kings features the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal. They parted ways with only five players, including Inglis, Maxwell, Hardie, Pravin Dubey, and Kuldeep Sen. This leaves the IPL 2025 runners-up with the second-lowest purse of INR 11.5 crore among all 10 teams after the Mumbai Indians (MI). They would focus on bolstering their squad by replacing underperformers or players who didn’t get a game.

PBKS Auction 2026 Strategy: What Do Punjab Kings Need?

Before discussing the PBKS auction strategy, let’s understand how their squad currently shapes up and what they need to shop for. Looking at the squad, here is how the PBKS playing XI 2026 would look:

Priyansh Arya

Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Nehal Wadhera

X

Shashank Singh

Marcus Stoinis

Marco Jansen

Yuzvendra Chahal

Arshdeep Singh

Lockie Ferguson

Harpreet Brar/Vijaykumar Vyashak (Impact Player)

Having retained 21 players, Punjab Kings have managed to keep the continuity in their playing XI. However, the departures of Inglis and Maxwell have left a significant void in their middle order.

The PBKS auction 2026 strategy must be to find an overseas explosive middle-order batter who can also chip in with spin bowling to complete what looks like a strong batting line-up. They will also need a wicketkeeper-batter, an overseas bowling all-rounder and a backup leg-spinner for Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed a couple of games last season due to wrist injury.

Here is what the PBKS targets IPL 2026 auction includes:

Overseas middle-order batting all-rounder ( even better if he bowls spin)

Overseas wicket-keeper

Leg-spinner

Overseas seam-bowling all-rounder

PBKS Targets IPL 2026 Auction

Looking at their budget and requirements, the PBKS auction 2026 strategy should be to target a few potentially low-cost but impactful players. Let’s have a look at the major PBKS target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone will be a like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell at the Punjab Kings. His power-hitting down the order and versatile spin bowling (can bowl both off-spin and leg-spin) make him a perfect fit in the PBKS playing XI.

Gerald Coetzee

With Cameron Green expected to fetch a hefty amount and Andre Russell’s retirement, Shreyas Iyer & Co. could target the acquisition of Gerald Coetzee. The South African, who offers four overs at a good pace and lower-order hitting, could serve as a back-up for Marco Jansen, who was slotted at No.8 or 9 and played a crucial part with the willow when needed.

Jonny Bairstow

Despite releasing him ahead of the mega auction, Punjab could once again turn to Jonny Bairstow to fill the void left by Inglis. In IPL 2025, joining the Mumbai Indians as a replacement player, Bairstow proved his mettle by providing explosive starts at the top. While the opening slot is already being taken by two uncapped batters, who did exceptionally well last year, the Englishman can be slotted at No.3. Having batted across all positions from opener to No.6 for England, Bairstow offers the team valuable flexibility in the batting order, making him a key asset for PBKS.

Rahul Chahar

Given that it is a mini auction, the supply vs demand will be pretty low. With multiple franchises in search of a reliable Indian leg-spinner, Ravi Bishnoi could emerge as the most sought-after player in the IPL 2026 auction. Amidst this, PBKS would aim to sign Rahul Chahar, even though he hasn’t had his best in the last couple of years. The franchise would hope that mentorship from Chahal helps him regain form. Moreover, the leadership duo of captain Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting is known for bringing out the best in their players.

