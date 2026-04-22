PBKS Star Leaves IPL 2026 Midway, Returns Home To Address Injury Concerns

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are enjoying a sublime form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season and are the only unbeaten team so far. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have won five of their six games, while one got washed out and are the current table toppers.

However, they have now faced a setback with a key contributor to this success deciding to leave the Punjab camp. Their talented overseas star Cooper Connolly has travelled back home midway through the season.

The confirmation of Connolly’s arrival in Australia was shared via a story on his Instagram handle. It is understood that the 22-year-old will undergo tests for his back injury that he suffered prior to the IPL 2026. It was also primarily the reason for the dynamic all-rounder not sharing bowling responsibilities yet.

Punjab are next slated to face Delhi Capitals on Saturday’s (April 25) double-header and it remains to be seen if Cooper Connolly rejoins the squad before the fixture. Furthermore, if he is cleared by Cricket Australia (CA), PBKS can now employ the talented left-hander for his bowling too.

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PBKS star Cooper Connolly in IPL 2026

Bought for INR 3 crores at the IPL 2026 auction, Cooper Connolly has made a real impact in his debut season. He has played a pivotal role in the PBKS top-order, batting at the No.3 slot and delivering the goods to justify his utility despite not bowling. In the five innings he has batted so far, Connolly has smacked 223 runs at a stellar average of 55.75 while maintaining a strike rate of 163.97, with two fifties to his name.

Apart from the bat, Cooper Connolly can make a real difference with his left-arm spin too. Spinners play a crucial role in the subcontinent tracks and Shreyas Iyer will be eager to have him as an extra option to throw the ball to. Earlier this year, during the Big Bash League (BBL 2025-26), he had a stellar campaign with the ball, picking up 15 wickets in 12 games at 14.93 average while maintaining a tidy economy of 6.40. Overall in T20s, Connolly has 30 wickets at 24.13 average with best figures of 3/23.

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