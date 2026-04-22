IPL 2026: MI vs CSK Game Plan – Sanju Samson Weakness Mumbai Indians Can Exploit, The Jasprit Bumrah Factor

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will square off in their next fixture of the IPL 2026. Here is our MI vs CSK Game Plan before they lock horns at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both teams are sitting on four points from six games, making this a crucial contest for their playoffs hopes. A defeat here will reduce their chances drastically. As the build up for the ‘El Classico’ of the IPL heats up, we take a look at how Sanju Samson vs Jasprit Bumrah could decide this MI vs CSK encounter.

IPL 2026: MI vs CSK – How To Contain Sanju Samson?

Sanju Samson is the second highest run-scorer for Chennai Super Kings this season with 192 runs at an average of 38.40 while striking at 174.54. Only Ayush Mhatre has more runs but he was ruled out of the competition after sustaining an injury in the previous game. That makes Samson more important in this MI vs CSK game.

The experienced keeper batter has a glaring hole in his game that Mumbai Indians can exploit. It is well known that Samson is exceptional on the back foot, hitting short deliveries. Since IPL 2025, he averages 32.5 against short and back-of-a-length deliveries at a strike rate of 236.36. This season, he has smashed 48 runs off just 14 balls from these lengths, and has lost his wicket only once.

Blasting short balls against pacers is not an issue for Samson. But he isn’t as comfortable while facing length deliveries. Since last season, the right-hand batter has scored 124 runs off good length deliveries, averaging only 24.8 and striking at 112.73. His dot ball percentage shoots up to 44.55 while the frequency of false shots reads 39.09%.

In IPL 2026, he has managed only 53 runs off 43 deliveries on good length, while getting dismissed four times. Three of these dismissals have come against the new ball inside the powerplay. So clearly, there is a weakness.

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The Jasprit Bumrah Factor

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless for five consecutive games in the IPL 2026 before removing Sai Sudharsan on the very first ball in the previous game. He didn’t seem at his best earlier but the zip that makes him special was there to see against Gujarat Titans. Usage of Bumrah has been a hot topic as experts and fans believe he should bowl with the new ball. He was finally given the first over of the innings, and he delivered.

Mumbai Indians need to maximise him in the MI vs CSK blockbuster as well, giving him a chance to break open the game. His battle against Sanju Samson will be vital knowing MI will be in great position if they remove him early. Bumrah has the head-to-head match-up in his favour, conceding only 64 runs in 61 balls while dismissing Samson twice.

Samson isn’t known for great footwork, and usually hangs his weight on the back foot. It helps him smash short deliveries but also makes him vulnerable against fuller lengths. He struggles even more against deliveries swinging or seaming away from him. Bumrah and co. should target this weakness with the new ball. At Wankhede, seamers can extract some early movement, making life harder for the CSK opener.

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