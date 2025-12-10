Predicting the Top 5 Highest Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

The IPL 2026 auction is set to attract a series of huge bids for the most-wanted players by multiple franchises.

The excitement in the air is rising with every passing day as the Indian Premier League prepares for the mini auction on December 16 in Abu Dhabi. 350 players are set to go under the hammer and could give rise to bidding wars, too. We discuss the top 5 highest bids at the IPL 2026 auction.

The price that a particular player is acquired for is derived via multiple factors, the most important of which would be demand amongst the franchises. Multiple franchises demanding the same player could mean that their cost would skyrocket within a few bids. However, a few teams are all set to demand players from the same set, which will bring the auction to life.

In the lead-up to the IPL 2026 auction, here are the top 5 highest bids that can be expected as franchises get set to build their arsenal with quality players ahead of the 19th edition of the coveted tournament.

Cameron Green

Speak about the IPL 2026 auction, and the first name on the rosters of every headline-maker would be Cameron Green. The Australian all-rounder is returning to the league after a brief injury which ruled him out of the 2025 season. He represented the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2024 season, and also played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) before that, showcasing his quality.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the two teams that would want the services of Green desperately. The Knight Riders let Andre Russell go, and the Super Kings have a spot in the lower-middle order, which they would like to fill. However, CSK don’t need Green as desperately as KKR do, which is expected to make the battle more spicy.

Matheesha Pathirana

A bowler being regarded as a generational talent was released by the Super Kings in the lead-up to the IPL 2026 auction. Though Matheesha Pathirana is pinpoint accurate with his yorkers at the death, his economy is on the higher side, which makes him an expensive bowler to start with in the IPL. Though CSK made excellent use of him, the decision to release the Sri Lankan would be understandable.

Pathirana is expected to receive huge bids from franchises that require an overseas bowler, especially to cover the death over draught. If the youngster from Sri Lanka can control his length and make sure that his accuracy stays intact, he would be a very lethal weapon for any team he plays for. After all, his action resembles that of Lasith Malinga.

Liam Livingstone

The English all-rounder was a part of RCB’s campaign, which won the Indian Premier League trophy for the first time after 18 years. However, his performances in the season did not spark any promise either with the bat or the ball. As a result, the franchise decided to release him from the squad. However, Livingstone could end up attracting big bucks in the auction.

Teams that need a hard-hitter in the later phases of the innings would go big behind the English all-rounder. To add to that, he can also bowl spin and can take the load off a bowler who is being taken to the cleaners on the particular day. Liam Livingstone has been showcasing serious performances in franchise leagues and also spoke of how a lot of cricket is still in him.

Venkatesh Iyer

After being retained by the Knight Riders for more than INR 20 Crore, Venkatesh Iyer’s performance was nowhere near where it could have been in the IPL 2025 season. Moreover, he was handed the vice-captaincy with Ajinkya Rahane being the captain. The three-time IPL champions did not have their best season in 2025, and as a result, Venkatesh Iyer was released from the side.

That being said, the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder is set to attract big bids in the IPL 2026 auction. The free run-scoring ability at the top of the order makes him a favourite candidate for teams like the Delhi Capitals, who are looking for an opener or a batter in the top three. Abhishek Nayar, in a recent interview, spoke about Venkatesh’s attitude, which separates him from the rest.

Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has always been a bowler with tremendous ability, but has lost track in the last few months. In IPL 2025, the leg-spinner from Rajasthan was not able to control his lines and lengths on the delivery, and was taken for a lot of runs. However, with some minor tweaks, Bishnoi would be one of the first-choice leg-spinners in the eyes of a lot of franchises that need a spinner.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are two teams that are expected to go berserk for Bishnoi in the auction. RR have let go of spinners like Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, while SRH have parted ways with Adam Zampa. Both franchises need a lead spinner, and Ravi Bishnoi would be one of the best players out there on December 16.

