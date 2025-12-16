Ramandeep Singh Showcases All-Round Value in SMAT 2025-26, Eyes Bigger Role in IPL 2026

He scored only 47 runs in IPL 2025 and didn't bowl a single over.

Featured in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players 2026 list, Ramandeep Singh produced a match-winning performance for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, as he eyes a bigger role in IPL 2026, scheduled to start from March 26, 2026.

Ramandeep Singh Delivers Under Pressure To Guide Punjab To Thrilling Victory

The Punjab all-rounder smashed a vital 35 off 20 balls, laced with three fours, at a strike rate of 166.66 to help his team achieve a thrilling 2-wicket victory over Madhya Pradesh in the final over. Earlier, he claimed two wickets for 38 runs in his four-over spell. Riding on Venkatesh Iyer’s 70 off 43 balls, Madhya Pradesh set a mammoth target of 226. However, Harnoor Singh and Salil Arora both smashed fifties, and Ramandeep’s final flourish secured the win in the final over.

Punjab were comfortably positioned at 158/4 in 13.3 overs when opener Harnoor Singh (64 off 36 balls) got out, with MP crawling back into the game. They collapsed from 183/4 to 203/8, losing four wickets for just 20 runs as Madhya Pradesh’s Shivam Shukla picked up three wickets in two overs after conceding 19 runs in his first over. Ramandeep entered the fray during this turmoil and played a composed but commanding knock. His innings not only brought Punjab back into the game but also demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure and finish strong, silencing the critics about his all-round skills.

Ramandeep Singh Eyes Bigger Role After Andre Russell & Venkatesh Iyer Departure

This performance came just hours before the IPL 2026 auction starts, staking a claim for a bigger role in the IPL 2026, giving major confidence in his all-around skills after Andre Russell’s retirement and Venkatesh Iyer’s release as KKR sought versatile options for their squad rebuild.

KKR retained him last season despite a poor showing in IPL 2025, where he scored only 47 runs in 11 matches with an average of 9.40 and a strike rate of 134.28, without bowling a single over. His resurgence in SMAT will allow KKR, who enter the IPL 2026 auction with the highest price, to bid aggressively for just one fast bowling all-rounder and target other bigger players like Ravi Bishnoi and Matheesha Pathirana to bolster their bowling attack.

