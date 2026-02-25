RCB Star Set To Push Out of Form Phil Salt for a Place in Playing XI in IPL 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Jordan Cox played a match-winning innings for the England Lions as they defeated the Pakistan Shaheens in the third T20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Jordan Cox Leads England Lions to Thrilling Two-Wicket Win

On 24th February, not only did England national cricket team defeat Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but their second team also won their match on the same day.

In that game, the England Lions were chasing a target of 163 runs in 20 overs. Their captain, Jordan Cox, came in to bat at number three in the second over. The team kept losing wickets from the other end, but Cox stayed at the crease and played a brilliant innings of 75 runs off just 37 balls. He hit five fours and six sixes and batted at a strike rate of 202.70.

He was out in the 16th over, but by then he had put his team in a strong position. England Lions went on to win the match by two wickets. Cox was the top scorer with 75 runs, while the second-highest score was just 28. He almost single-handedly won the match for his team. With this win, England Lions sealed the T20 series 3-0.

ALSO READ:

Jordan Cox Pushes for Spot in RCB Playing XI as Phil Salt Struggles Ahead of IPL 2026

Jordan Cox is pushing for a place in the playing XI for the Indian Premier League 2026, as Phil Salt is currently going through a disappointing run of form. In his last seven T20I innings, Salt has scored only 124 runs, including four single-digit scores. However, Salt is still likely to start for Royal Challengers Bengaluru because he played an important role in helping them win the title last season.

Cox can be seen as a like-for-like replacement for Salt and could be a strong backup option. He is also a wicketkeeper and can bat in the top order at number three. In 2025, he played in the T20 Blast and scored 342 runs in 10 matches. In The Hundred, he scored 367 runs in nine innings at an average of 61.16. Recently, in the International League T20 2025–26 season, playing for the Dubai Capitals, he scored 321 runs in 11 innings. Because of his good form last year, RCB bought him for INR 75 lakhs in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.