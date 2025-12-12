Sunny Sandhu Opens Up On R Ashwin Tweet Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He recently struck a nine-ball 30 in SMAT 2025.

Not long ago, R Ashwin shared an intriguing tweet with actor Sunny Leone and a picture of the Sandhu street. It hinted at the possibility of domestic cricketer Sunny Sandhu grabbing a bid in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction. The young player shared his thoughts in a cheeky, exclusive chat with CricXtasy.

Before digging in, here’s the social media post made by Ravichandran Ashwin on X (formerly Twitter).

Sunny Sandhu on IPL 2026 Auction Tweet by R Ashwin

The India veteran has been sharing a laugh with cricket pundits and fans alike over the auction news. Ashwin spread the word about the release of CSK pacer Matheesha Pathirana in a similar fashion. With the above tweet, Ashwin would’ve simply meant that Sunny Sandhu might attract a bid in the IPL 2026 auction.

Reacting to the tweet, Sandhu responded, “Actually, I don’t even know why. What was the meaning of the tweet? So then some of my friends from Chennai were forwarding me the post, and I asked them what the meaning of it was. So they told me that it was Sunny Leone and Sandhu Street, so he is talking about you, and that’s when I understood.”

ALSO READ:

With respect to the mini auction on December 16, the 22-year-old all-rounder is named in the auction pool under the UAL5 set. His base price is INR 30 lakh. Sandhu plays lower down the order and offers a couple of overs of medium pace.

“I have played with Ash Anna for two years in the Chennai first division when he was captain. Maybe he saw something, felt some potential, which is why he put out the tweet. Otherwise, we have not had any conversation surrounding auctions, but he has been helpful whenever I have approached him with any doubts,” Sandhu added.

Playing for SKM Salem Spartans in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, Sunny Sandhu made 129 runs at a roaring strike rate of 145. With the ball, he picked up four wickets in seven games. His exploits included snaring Lyca Kovai Kings captain and Gujarat Titans player, Shahrukh Khan.

Of late, Sandhu has been playing for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. In two matches so far, he has collected 44 runs and picked up a wicket. In the latest Saurashtra vs Tamil Nadu clash, Sandhu’s 30-run knock came off just nine deliveries. This highlights the crucial role he plays lower down the order. It’s also a quality that most teams will be looking for in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.