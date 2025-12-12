Who Is Salil Arora? — Punjab Batter Who Smashed 39-Ball Century in SMAT 2025, Set To Attract Bids in IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 125* off just 45 balls against Jharkhand.

Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Salil Arora created a buzz in domestic cricket with a sensational 39-ball century against Jharkhand in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. This innings has made headlines as it has come just few days before the IPL 2026 auction.

A total of 359 players have been shortlisted for the final auction list, and the Punjab’s youngster will be one of the players under the hammer on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Salil Arora – Rising Star of Punjab Cricket

Salil Arora, a 23-year-old from Amritsar, is considered one of Punjab’s brightest cricketing talents. He made his senior debut in the 2024 Ranji season and quickly became an important player for Punjab in the SMAT. He usually bats at No.5 in the middle order. Salil can also keep wickets.

In first-class cricket, Salil has played nine matches, scoring 458 runs at an average of 41.63. In T20s, he has appeared in six matches, and has scored 267 runs at an average of 53.40 with an impressive strike rate of 203.81.

Record-Breaking Century Against Jharkhand

Salil’s innings against Jharkhand in the SMAT 2025 was spectacular. He remained not out on 125 off just 45 balls, hitting nine fours and 11 sixes.

This explosive knock helped Punjab post a strong total and his 125* now stands as the third-highest individual score for Punjab in SMAT history, behind Abhishek Sharma’s 148 and Shubman Gill’s 126.

Salil Arora in IPL 2026 Auction: Uncapped Wicketkeeper at INR 30 Lakh

Salil Arora is listed in Set 18 of the IPL 2026 auction pool under the uncapped wicketkeeper (ukw2) category , with a base price of INR 30 lakh. His all-round abilities makes him an attractive option for franchises which will be looking for Indian batting depth and a finisher who can also keep wickets.

Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, who released both their wicketkeepers last season, might consider to target Salil Arora. His ability to bat in the middle order and keep wickets makes him a useful pick to their squad.

Mumbai Indians could also target him to support Ryan Rickelton as a backup wicketkeeper. Even though MI has the lowest budget among all teams, Salil’s affordable base price makes him an attractive option.

Gujarat Titans may look at him as a backup for Jos Buttler. With the ability to play in the middle order, Salil can help strengthen their lineup and provide flexibility in the next season.

Punjab Kings, who believe in backing uncapped young talent, may also look to target him in the auction, since he is a local player.

