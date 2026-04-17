Why Is Finn Allen Not in KKR Playing XI Tonight for GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match? It is a question that will be on the minds of many fans, especially since the explosive Kolkata Knight Riders opener was absent from the lineup.

Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns tonight (April 17) in a high-octane survival battle, being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Why Is Finn Allen Not in KKR Playing XI Tonight for GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?

The question ‘Why Is Finn Allen Not in KKR Playing XI Tonight for GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match?’ has been trending since the toss. The answer is simple: Finn Allen won’t be available for the contest since he has been dropped from the side. In his place, another Kiwi opener Tim Seifert has been slotted into the KKR Playing XI. The news of the same was confirmed by KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the toss.

Rahane said, “Just one change. Tim Seifert comes in place of Finn Allen.”

While Ajinkya Rahane did not provide a reason behind the decision, it can be understood that Allen’s poor form in IPL 2026 could be the reason. In five games so far, Finn Allen has managed just 81 runs at a subpar average of 16.20 with no fifties and three single-digit scores. It was expected Allen would cause serious trouble to the opposition batters with his batting carnage, given the form he was in coming into IPL 2026. In the T20 World Cup 2026 just prior, he finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 298 runs in nine matches at an average touching fifty but failed to do an encore in the KKR jersey.

Now with KKR’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs slipping away, they have made the change at the top in the hope to revive fortunes.

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GT vs KKR Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT Impact Subs: Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi

KKR Impact Subs: Varun Chakaravarthy, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Manish Pandey

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