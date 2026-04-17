BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand White-ball Series?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand limited-overs series will kickstart on April 17.

New Zealand are scheduled to tour Bangladesh for a six-match limited-overs series, comprising three ODIs and as many 20-over fixtures, starting on April 17. Let’s check out more about the BAN vs NZ live streaming, including the schedule, squads, and venues.

BAN vs NZ Live Streaming Details

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand white-ball series is set to commence on April 17, 2026. Tom Latham will lead the visitors in both of the white-ball formats, featuring multiple new faces, in the absence of Mitchell Santner.

Event: BAN vs NZ ODI and T20I Series.

BAN vs NZ ODI and T20I Series. Date: April 17, 2026 – May 2, 2026.

April 17, 2026 – May 2, 2026. Venues: Mirpur and Chattogram.

Mirpur and Chattogram. Start time: 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch BAN vs NZ Live Streaming?

Here’s all the fans need to know about the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODIs and T20Is 2026 live streaming details.

How to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Streaming in India?

The BAN vs NZ live streaming for the limited-overs series in India will be available on the FanCode website and app.

How to Watch BAN vs NZ Live Streaming in Bangladesh?

The fans from Bangladesh can watch it on T Sports.

BAN vs NZ Schedule

1st ODI: April 17, Mirpur

April 17, Mirpur 2nd ODI: April 20, Mirpur

April 20, Mirpur 3rd ODI: April 23, Chattogram

April 23, Chattogram 1st T20I: April 27, Chattogram

April 27, Chattogram 2nd T20 I: April 29, Chattogram

April 29, Chattogram 3rd T20I: May 2, Mirpur

BAN vs NZ ODI Squads

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Mehedi Hasan Santo, Afif Hossain, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Tanvir Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Towhid Hridoy.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Muhammad Abbas, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, and Will Young.

BAN vs NZ T20I Squads

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Katene Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Bevon Jacobs, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Ben Lister, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, and Blair Tickner.

BAN vs NZ Series Preview

The hosts are carrying on a great run in the ODIs, claiming back-to-back series against the West Indies and Pakistan on home soil. On the other hand, New Zealand are also coming on the back of scintillating form, winning seven of their last eight One-Day International series since December 2023. The Kiwis had also clean swept the three-match rubber by 2-0 in their latest tour two years back.

In T20Is, the visitors lead the head-to-head stats with a dominating 15-4 record. But Bangladesh had defeated the Black Caps by 3-2 when they last toured the country for a five-match series in 2021.

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FAQs Section

What time will the BAN vs NZ live streaming start? The BAN vs NZ ODIs and T20Is live streaming will start at 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM IST, respectively. Where to watch the BAN vs NZ live streaming? The BAN vs NZ live streaming for the white-ball series will be available on FanCode and T Sports.

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