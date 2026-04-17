Tom Banton Ruled Out of IPL 2026, Gujarat Titans Name Former Mumbai Indians Player As Replacement

Gujarat Titans have suffered a big blow as their wicketkeeper batter Tom Banton has been ruled out of IPL 2026.

Tom Banton ruled out, Gujarat Titans sign Connor Esterhuizen as replacement

Tom Banton, who was picked for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, will not play any further part in the season due to a finger injury. He did not get any opportunity to play this season.

The team has also confirmed his replacement. They have picked Connor Esterhuizen, who previously played for MI Cape Town (Mumbai Indians sister franchise) in the SA20. He currently plays for Pretoria Capitals, which is the sister franchise of Delhi Capitals.

He recently made his international debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five match T20I series last month. He made an impressive start, winning two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series.

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