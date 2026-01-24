Yash Dayal has not played any competitive cricket since IPL 2025 final.

Will Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? This has been a major question since the left-arm pacer has been involved in legal cases for serious offences. There were concerns he might not be retained due to these legal matters, but RCB named Dayal in the retention list, suggesting they might have received clearance from the BCCI.

What’s Yash Dayal’s case?

RCB and Uttar Pradesh pacer Yash Dayal was first accused of exploiting a Ghaziabad woman, who filed a rape complaint through the UP CM’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and with the women’s helpline. The allegations were of taking advantage of her emotions and trust in a five-year relationship. Hence, the CMO office directed a thorough investigation.

Soon, Dayal was named in a second FIR for sexual assault of a minor in Jaipur. This FIR was registered at the Sanganer Sadar police station in Jaipur, and the case was filed under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). This prescribes a minimum punishment of 10 years in prison, along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In a fresh development, the pacer has been given interim relief from the Rajasthan High Court. This order was passed during the hearing of Dayal’s anticipatory bail application. However, the court has asked Dayal to cooperate with the investigation agency.

Full Timeline of Yash Dayal case explained

June 14, 2025: A woman from Ghaziabad alleges sexual, physical, and mental exploitation by Yash Dayal. She also registers a complaint through the UP CM’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and with the women’s helpline.

A woman from Ghaziabad alleges sexual, physical, and mental exploitation by Yash Dayal. She also registers a complaint through the UP CM’s Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and with the women’s helpline. July 6, 2025: An FIR is officially registered at Indirapuram Police Station, Ghaziabad, under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged sexual exploitation, deceit, and false promises of marriage.

An FIR is officially registered at Indirapuram Police Station, Ghaziabad, under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged sexual exploitation, deceit, and false promises of marriage. July 15, 2025: The Allahabad High Court hears Dayal’s petition and stays his arrest, noting the complexity of the relationship.

The Allahabad High Court hears Dayal’s petition and stays his arrest, noting the complexity of the relationship. July 23-25, 2025: A second FIR registered against Yash Dayal in Jaipur, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alleging sexual assault of a minor girl in a hotel in Jaipur in April 2025. Reports indicated a promise to help her cricket career.

A second FIR registered against Yash Dayal in Jaipur, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, alleging sexual assault of a minor girl in a hotel in Jaipur in April 2025. Reports indicated a promise to help her cricket career. August 2025: Courts demand the case diary in the Jaipur POCSO matter and set the next hearing.

Courts demand the case diary in the Jaipur POCSO matter and set the next hearing. November 15, 2025: RCB retain Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 despite the ongoing cases.

RCB retain Yash Dayal for IPL 2026 despite the ongoing cases. December 24, 2025: A Jaipur POCSO court rejects Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea in the minor case and refuses to stay his arrest.

A Jaipur POCSO court rejects Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea in the minor case and refuses to stay his arrest. January 23, 2026: Yash Dayal gets interim protection from arrest in the POCSO case from the Rajasthan High Court. He is directed to appear before the investigating officer by January 30, 2026.

Will Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026?

It’s hard to answer the question ‘Will Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026’ at the moment. However, the charges against him are serious, and the situation is under investigation. So, his chances of participation in the marquee tournament are not too high for now.

Dayal hasn’t played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final. He was also banned from participating in the UP T20 League 2025 due to multiple allegations. While he has been granted interim protection, RCB will communicate with the BCCI before employing him for the next season.

A lot will also depend on where his legal cases stand by the time of the tournament. Hence, the question ‘Will Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026’ will remain unanswered for some more time. Eventually, the BCCI might take a final call before the tournament.

