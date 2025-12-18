All Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners: Jharkhand Joins The List With Maiden Title

The Ishan Kishan-led side registered a thumping performance in the Final against Haryana.

They say, ‘taste success once, and the tongue wants more.’ Well, there’s no team other than Jharkhand in the world of cricket right now that can resonate with those words. The Ishan Kishan-led side have etched their name amongst all the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title winners, and have lifted the crown for the first time in the 18 years of the tournaments history.

18 seems to be a lucky number for teams to win T20 leagues in 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden IPL title after a wait of 18 years. And on the same page today is Jharkhand, which was led from the front by Ishan Kishan. The skipper produced an innings of the highest quality in the Final of the tournament in Pune, sending shivers down Haryana’s spine.

Being put in to bat first by Haryana, the only thing Jharkhand had to execute well was to get to a competitive total. And boy, did they achieve it! After losing their opener early, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra stitched a 177-run stand to steer the side past the 180-run mark. A late surge from Anukul Roy propelled Jharkhand past the 260-run mark. That, in the Final of a tournament is not a score that the chasing team wants to see on the board.

𝘾.𝙃.𝘼.𝙈.𝙋.𝙄.𝙊.𝙉.𝙎! 🏆



Congratulations to Jharkhand on winning their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/3fGWDCTjoo#SMAT | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/OcN7lhfV0N — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 18, 2025

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners Over the Years

Winning a tournament in the shortest format which has as many as 38 teams can never be ruled out as an ordinary feat. Additionally, the SMAT 2025 champions just lost a solitary game out of the 11 matches which they played in the tournament. The match which was lost was the second-last one. This signifies the kind of momentum that the team was in – winning each of their first nine matches.

Tamil Nadu has been the most successful team in the tournament over the years, with three title wins across 18 years of its existence. Here are all the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title winners over the years.

Year Winner Runners-up 2006-07 Tamil Nadu Punjab 2009-10 Maharashtra Hyderabad 2010-11 Bengal Madhya Pradesh 2011-12 Baroda Punjab 2012-13 Gujarat Punjab 2013-14 Baroda Uttar Pradesh 2014-15 Gujarat Punjab 2015-16 Uttar Pradesh Baroda 2016-17 East Zone Central Zone 2017-18 Delhi Rajasthan 2018-19 Karnataka Maharashtra 2019-20 Karnataka Tamil Nadu 2020-21 Tamil Nadu Baroda 2021-22 Tamil Nadu Karnataka 2022-23 Mumbai Himachal Pradesh 2023-24 Punjab Baroda 2024-25 Mumbai Madhya Pradesh 2025-26 Jharkhand Haryana

