All Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners: Jharkhand Joins The List With Maiden Title
news

All Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners: Jharkhand Joins The List With Maiden Title

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 18, 2025
2 min read

The Ishan Kishan-led side registered a thumping performance in the Final against Haryana.

All Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners: Jharkhand Joins The List With Maiden Title

They say, ‘taste success once, and the tongue wants more.’ Well, there’s no team other than Jharkhand in the world of cricket right now that can resonate with those words. The Ishan Kishan-led side have etched their name amongst all the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title winners, and have lifted the crown for the first time in the 18 years of the tournaments history.

18 seems to be a lucky number for teams to win T20 leagues in 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden IPL title after a wait of 18 years. And on the same page today is Jharkhand, which was led from the front by Ishan Kishan. The skipper produced an innings of the highest quality in the Final of the tournament in Pune, sending shivers down Haryana’s spine.

Being put in to bat first by Haryana, the only thing Jharkhand had to execute well was to get to a competitive total. And boy, did they achieve it! After losing their opener early, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra stitched a 177-run stand to steer the side past the 180-run mark. A late surge from Anukul Roy propelled Jharkhand past the 260-run mark. That, in the Final of a tournament is not a score that the chasing team wants to see on the board.

ALSO READ:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Title Winners Over the Years

Winning a tournament in the shortest format which has as many as 38 teams can never be ruled out as an ordinary feat. Additionally, the SMAT 2025 champions just lost a solitary game out of the 11 matches which they played in the tournament. The match which was lost was the second-last one. This signifies the kind of momentum that the team was in – winning each of their first nine matches.

Tamil Nadu has been the most successful team in the tournament over the years, with three title wins across 18 years of its existence. Here are all the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title winners over the years.

YearWinnerRunners-up
2006-07Tamil NaduPunjab
2009-10MaharashtraHyderabad
2010-11Bengal Madhya Pradesh
2011-12BarodaPunjab
2012-13GujaratPunjab
2013-14BarodaUttar Pradesh
2014-15Gujarat Punjab
2015-16Uttar PradeshBaroda
2016-17East ZoneCentral Zone
2017-18DelhiRajasthan
2018-19KarnatakaMaharashtra
2019-20KarnatakaTamil Nadu
2020-21Tamil NaduBaroda
2021-22Tamil NaduKarnataka
2022-23Mumbai Himachal Pradesh
2023-24PunjabBaroda
2024-25MumbaiMadhya Pradesh
2025-26JharkhandHaryana

