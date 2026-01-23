Rajasthan Royals Franchise Ropes in KKR Star Moments Ahead Of SA20 2026 Qualifier 2

The West Indian power-hitter landed in South Africa just in time for the Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise Paarl Royals have roped in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Rovman Powell moments before their Qualifier 2 clash against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) in Johannesburg. The West Indian all-rounder made his SA20 debut in the high-pressure clash.

Over the years, Rovman Powell has grown to become a big name in the shortest format of the game. He was retained by KKR ahead of the 19th Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, and expressed his gratitude for the trust shown by the franchise in him.

Having played in almost every T20 franchise league in the cricketing fraternity, Powell brings in a huge amount of experience of playing in high-intense matches. And that is exactly what the Paarl Royals will need from him for a place in the Final against Pretoria Capitals.

Rovman Powell has landed just in time for Q2 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/z7P4skNpgE — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) January 23, 2026

ALSO READ:

How Can the Rajasthan Royals Star Make a Mark?

The 32-year-old can certainly pack a punch, and that is what separates him from the rest. In the recent ILT20 season, Powell scored 269 runs from 11 innings, which came at a strike-rate in excess of 150 with a fifty under his belt.

What makes Powell’s job very difficult to execute is the fact that he does not have a lot of overs to play with. Being a power-hitter, the West Indian often comes out when there are not many overs for the innings to end. And that is where execution is difficult.

Powell will add to the depth of the Paarl Royals setup, especially when they need it the most. With Sikandar Raza and Asa Tribe at the back end, the Royals will surely need some hitting support in the death overs. And now that Powell is in the scheme of things, they will be relieved.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.