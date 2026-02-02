Here's everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live streaming.
The T20 World Cup 2026 is well in sight now, and the teams have braced themselves for the warm-up fixtures. Here is a comprehensive guide on – Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches. The tournament is expected to attract eyeballs from all over the globe, and will be telecasted in multiple time zones.
The warm-up matches for the coveted tournament have begun today (February 2, and will be played till February 6 across multiple venues in the two host countries.
The start times of all the matches will differ from region to region, and here is a comprehensive table to illustrate the same.
|IST
|North America
|Europe
|Pakistan
|Australia
|New Zealand
|Middle East
|Africa
|1:00 PM
|ET: 2:30
CT: 1:30
PT: 23:30
|UK: 7:30
CET: 8:30
|12:30
|18:30
|20:30
|23:30
|9:30
|3:00 PM
|ET: 4:30
CT: 3:30
PT: 1:30
|UK: 9:30
CET: 10:30
|14:30
|20:30
|22:30
|13:30
|11:30
|5:00 PM
|ET: 6:30
CT: 5:30
PT: 3:30
|UK: 11:30
CET: 12:30
|16:30
|22:30
|00:30
|15:30
|13:30
|7:00 PM
|ET: 8:30
CT: 7:30
PT: 5:30
|UK: 13:30
CET: 14:30
|18:30
|00:30
|2:30
|17:30
|15:30
Here’s how fans can watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live across different regions.
|Date
|Fixture
|Venue
|Start Time
|February 2
|Afghanistan vs Scotland
|CoE 1, Bengaluru
|3:00 PM IST
|February 2
|India A vs U.S.A.
|Navi Mumbai
|5:00 PM IST
|February 2
|Italy vs Canada
|Chennai
|7:00 PM IST
|February 3
|Sri Lanka A vs Oman
|Colombo (CCC)
|1:00 PM IST
|February 3
|Netherlands vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo (RPS)
|3:00 PM IST
|February 3
|Nepal vs UAE
|Chennai
|5:00 PM IST
|February 4
|Namibia vs Scotland
|CoE 2, Bengaluru
|1:00 PM IST
|February 4
|Afghanistan vs West Indies
|CoE 1, Bengaluru
|3:00 PM IST
|February 4
|Ireland vs Pakistan
|Colombo (SSC)
|5:00 PM IST
|February 4
|India vs South Africa
|Navi Mumbai
|7:00 PM IST
|February 5
|Oman vs Zimbabwe
|Colombo (CCC)
|1:00 PM IST
|February 5
|Canada vs Nepal
|Chennai
|3:00 PM IST
|February 5
|Australia vs Netherlands
|Colombo (RPS)
|5:00 PM IST
|February 5
|New Zealand vs U.S.A.
|Navi Mumbai
|7:00 PM IST
|February 6
|Italy vs UAE
|Chennai
|3:00 PM IST
|February 6
|India A vs Namibia
|CoE 1, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM IST
The T20 World Cup warm-up matches start at four specified timings as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm are the scheduled timings.
India v South Africa will be available live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar. Moreover, many matches will be streamed on Jio Hotstar.
The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures begin from February 2, and will be played till February 6.
