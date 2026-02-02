News
T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches?
news

Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches?

Amogh Bodas
Last updated: February 2, 2026
4 min read

Here's everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live streaming.

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches?

The T20 World Cup 2026 is well in sight now, and the teams have braced themselves for the warm-up fixtures. Here is a comprehensive guide on – Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches. The tournament is expected to attract eyeballs from all over the globe, and will be telecasted in multiple time zones.

When are the T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches?

The warm-up matches for the coveted tournament have begun today (February 2, and will be played till February 6 across multiple venues in the two host countries.

  • Event: T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches
  • Dates: February 2, 2026 – February 6, 2026.
  • Venues: BCCI Centre of Excellence, DY Patil Stadium, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground.
  • Local start time: 1:00 PM IST, 3:00 PM IST, 5:00 PM IST & 7:00 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Start Time By Time Zone

The start times of all the matches will differ from region to region, and here is a comprehensive table to illustrate the same.

ISTNorth AmericaEuropePakistanAustraliaNew ZealandMiddle East Africa
1:00 PMET: 2:30
CT: 1:30
PT: 23:30		UK: 7:30
CET: 8:30		12:30 18:30 20:3023:309:30
3:00 PMET: 4:30
CT: 3:30
PT: 1:30		UK: 9:30
CET: 10:30 		14:30 20:30 22:3013:3011:30
5:00 PMET: 6:30
CT: 5:30
PT: 3:30		UK: 11:30
CET: 12:30 		16:30 22:30 00:3015:30 13:30
7:00 PMET: 8:30
CT: 7:30
PT: 5:30		UK: 13:30
CET: 14:30		18:30 00:30 2:3017:30 15:30

How To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live?

Here’s how fans can watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live across different regions.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in India?

  • India v South Africa will be available live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar.
  • Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be streamed on Jio Hotstar.
  • Highlights will be available across ICC digital channels, including ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Pakistan?

  • All live action will be available live on Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Europe?

  • India v South Africa, Afghanistan v Scotland, and Pakistan v Ireland, will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.
  • Other matches will be available on ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Australia?

  • All matches will be available on ICC.tv.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in the Middle-East?

  • USA v India, Nepal v UAE, Pakistan v Ireland, India v South Africa, New Zealand v USA, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be shown live on E&.
  • Remaining games will be on ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

  • Sri Lanka – Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be streamed on ThePapare and Dialog Play.
  • Bangladesh – Matches will be streamed on TSM via Rabbithole.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in North America?

  • All matches will be available on Willow.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in New Zealand?

  • India v South Africa and New Zealand v USA, will be available on Sky TV NZ.
  • Other matches will be available on ICC.tv

ALSO READ:

World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Schedule

DateFixtureVenueStart Time
February 2Afghanistan vs ScotlandCoE 1, Bengaluru3:00 PM IST
February 2India A vs U.S.A.Navi Mumbai5:00 PM IST
February 2Italy vs CanadaChennai7:00 PM IST
February 3Sri Lanka A vs OmanColombo (CCC)1:00 PM IST
February 3Netherlands vs ZimbabweColombo (RPS)3:00 PM IST
February 3Nepal vs UAEChennai5:00 PM IST
February 4Namibia vs ScotlandCoE 2, Bengaluru1:00 PM IST
February 4Afghanistan vs West IndiesCoE 1, Bengaluru3:00 PM IST
February 4Ireland vs PakistanColombo (SSC)5:00 PM IST
February 4India vs South AfricaNavi Mumbai7:00 PM IST
February 5Oman vs ZimbabweColombo (CCC)1:00 PM IST
February 5Canada vs NepalChennai3:00 PM IST
February 5Australia vs NetherlandsColombo (RPS)5:00 PM IST
February 5New Zealand vs U.S.A.Navi Mumbai7:00 PM IST
February 6Italy vs UAEChennai3:00 PM IST
February 6India A vs NamibiaCoE 1, Bengaluru5:00 PM IST

FAQs Section

What time do the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches start?

The T20 World Cup warm-up matches start at four specified timings as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm are the scheduled timings.

Where can I watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live in India?

India v South Africa will be available live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar. Moreover, many matches will be streamed on Jio Hotstar.

When do the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches start?

The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures begin from February 2, and will be played till February 6.

