Here's everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up live streaming.

The T20 World Cup 2026 is well in sight now, and the teams have braced themselves for the warm-up fixtures. Here is a comprehensive guide on – Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches. The tournament is expected to attract eyeballs from all over the globe, and will be telecasted in multiple time zones.

When are the T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches?

The warm-up matches for the coveted tournament have begun today (February 2, and will be played till February 6 across multiple venues in the two host countries.

Event : T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches



: T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Dates : February 2, 2026 – February 6, 2026.



: February 2, 2026 – February 6, 2026. Venues : BCCI Centre of Excellence, DY Patil Stadium, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground.



: BCCI Centre of Excellence, DY Patil Stadium, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground. Local start time: 1:00 PM IST, 3:00 PM IST, 5:00 PM IST & 7:00 PM IST.

T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Start Time By Time Zone

The start times of all the matches will differ from region to region, and here is a comprehensive table to illustrate the same.

IST North America Europe Pakistan Australia New Zealand Middle East Africa 1:00 PM ET: 2:30

CT: 1:30

PT: 23:30 UK: 7:30

CET: 8:30 12:30 18:30 20:30 23:30 9:30 3:00 PM ET: 4:30

CT: 3:30

PT: 1:30 UK: 9:30

CET: 10:30 14:30 20:30 22:30 13:30 11:30 5:00 PM ET: 6:30

CT: 5:30

PT: 3:30 UK: 11:30

CET: 12:30 16:30 22:30 00:30 15:30 13:30 7:00 PM ET: 8:30

CT: 7:30

PT: 5:30 UK: 13:30

CET: 14:30 18:30 00:30 2:30 17:30 15:30

How To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live?

Here’s how fans can watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live across different regions.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in India?

India v South Africa will be available live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar.



Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be streamed on Jio Hotstar.



Highlights will be available across ICC digital channels, including ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Pakistan?

All live action will be available live on Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Europe?

India v South Africa, Afghanistan v Scotland, and Pakistan v Ireland, will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports.



Other matches will be available on ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Australia?

All matches will be available on ICC.tv.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in the Middle-East?

USA v India, Nepal v UAE, Pakistan v Ireland, India v South Africa, New Zealand v USA, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be shown live on E&.



Remaining games will be on ICC.tv

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka – Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be streamed on ThePapare and Dialog Play.



– Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’ will be streamed on ThePapare and Dialog Play. Bangladesh – Matches will be streamed on TSM via Rabbithole.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in North America?

All matches will be available on Willow.

How to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches in New Zealand?

India v South Africa and New Zealand v USA, will be available on Sky TV NZ.



Other matches will be available on ICC.tv

World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Schedule

Date Fixture Venue Start Time February 2 Afghanistan vs Scotland CoE 1, Bengaluru 3:00 PM IST February 2 India A vs U.S.A. Navi Mumbai 5:00 PM IST February 2 Italy vs Canada Chennai 7:00 PM IST February 3 Sri Lanka A vs Oman Colombo (CCC) 1:00 PM IST February 3 Netherlands vs Zimbabwe Colombo (RPS) 3:00 PM IST February 3 Nepal vs UAE Chennai 5:00 PM IST February 4 Namibia vs Scotland CoE 2, Bengaluru 1:00 PM IST February 4 Afghanistan vs West Indies CoE 1, Bengaluru 3:00 PM IST February 4 Ireland vs Pakistan Colombo (SSC) 5:00 PM IST February 4 India vs South Africa Navi Mumbai 7:00 PM IST February 5 Oman vs Zimbabwe Colombo (CCC) 1:00 PM IST February 5 Canada vs Nepal Chennai 3:00 PM IST February 5 Australia vs Netherlands Colombo (RPS) 5:00 PM IST February 5 New Zealand vs U.S.A. Navi Mumbai 7:00 PM IST February 6 Italy vs UAE Chennai 3:00 PM IST February 6 India A vs Namibia CoE 1, Bengaluru 5:00 PM IST

FAQs Section

What time do the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches start?

The T20 World Cup warm-up matches start at four specified timings as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm are the scheduled timings. Where can I watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches live in India? India v South Africa will be available live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar. Moreover, many matches will be streamed on Jio Hotstar. When do the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches start? The T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up fixtures begin from February 2, and will be played till February 6.

