Donovan Ferreira Challenge Backfires As Dewald Brevis Smashes Him for 3 Sixes in JSK vs PC SA20 2025-26 Clash [WATCH]

Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford stitched a wonderful stand to resurrect the innings for the Pretoria Capitals.

You might want to think twice before you challenge Dewald Brevis to showcase his power-hitting skills. It seems like Donovan Ferreira forgot to read the statement before he took the field in their clash against the Pretoria Capitals (PC) in Johannesburg.

The 27-year-old skipper pointed to his bicep while looking at the young South African batter, challenging him to showcase his muscle power via some hard-hitting shots. Dewald Brevis was too quick to pounce on the challenge, hitting Ferreira for three sixes in an over.

Dewald Brevis has a great ability to transfer his weight onto the backfoot in no time, making it look effortless. He used his fast hands to send the ball over the ropes three times, leaving the Johannesburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper dazed.

How Dewald Brevis Resurrected Pretoria Capitals’ Innings

To say that Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford resurrected the innings for the visitors would be an understatement. The Pretoria Capitals were reduced to 7/5 inside the first five overs, with any chances of a fightback looking very bleak.

However, that is when Brevis and Rutherford got together to stitch a 103-run stand between themselves. Both of them got to their respective half-centuries in the process. For the start that they got, they would be very pleased with 143/6 on the board at the end of 20 overs.

Both Brevis and Rutherford understood the situation and played according to their strengths. Though Dewald Brevis played at a strike-rate of 112.76, it was Rutherford who was a lot more aggressive, striking at 148 with 10 fours and a couple of sixes.

Daniel Worrall, Nandre Burger and Wiaan Mulder were the bowlers for JSK who pushed Pretoria Capitals on the backfoot. However, to steady the ship from that situation and get PC to a total in excess of 140 would have been a well-planned partnership from Brevis and Rutherford.

