Meg Lanning Argues With Umpire After Being Given Out LBW in UP-W vs GG-W WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Meg Lanning argued with the umpire after being given out LBW during the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Match No. 2 of WPL 2026, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Meg Lanning Given Out LBW

The incident happened on the third ball of the eighth over in the second innings. Georgia Wareham bowled a googly that turned in slightly. Meg Lanning did not move far forward, and the ball hit her pad before touching the bat. Umpire Kaushik Gandhi took a moment before giving her out LBW.

Lanning had a brief word with the umpire before walking off but did not show much reaction. The decision ended an important partnership just as it was starting to build. Lanning was out for 30 off 27 balls, with five fours.

ALSO READ:

More to Follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.