Shivam Dube Furious at Rinku Singh After Getting Run-Out in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

India all-rounder Shivam Dube lost his cool in the middle after being turned down for a run by partner Rinku Singh, which led to the former getting dismissed in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash today (February 15). The incident happened on the final over of India’s innings.

What had happened was on the penultimate ball of the 20th over, Rinku slapped a short of length delivery from Shaheen Afridi over cover. While the Indian batters completed the first run comfortably, confusion ensued when they attempted to take the second run. Mohammad Nawaz made a swift collection and fired a good throw at the wicketkeeper but the dilemma between Rinku and Shivam Dube saw the latter fall short of the crease by a considerable margin.

Following the dismissal, Shivam Dube got furious at Rinku since he initially gave the green signal before turning him down.

Watch the video of the incident below.

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match, after being put to bat first, the Indian team initially struggled in the powerplay. The defending champions lost explosive opener Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the very first over and Pakistan’s decision to choke India with spin in the powerplay worked really well. After four overs, India had managed just 30/1 but Ishan Kishan’s fireworks eventually made amends for the slow start as they ended the first six with 52/1. Ishan Kishan also managed to complete his fifty, finishing on 77 off 40 balls but his dismissal saw Pakistan capitalising again.

With the run-flow under control, Saim Ayub landed a double blow in the 15th over by dismissing Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya on successive deliveries. Walking in at a crucial juncture with five overs remaining, Shivam Dube (27 off 17 balls) showed excellent nerves to pair with skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 29 balls) to propel India to a competitive total of 175/7 in 20 overs.

