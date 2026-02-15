Varun Chakravarthy Mocks Usman Tariq With A Pause During Delivery In IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash [WATCH]

India won the match by 61 runs and qualified for the group stage.

The bowling action of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has been widely discussed since their home games against Australia. But India’s Varun Chakravarthy mocked him silently, without any exchange of words, during the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on February 15.

Varun Chakravarthy Takes A Pause While Bowling To Usman Tariq

While bowling the last ball to Tariq in the 16th over, Chakravarthy took a brief pause before releasing the ball. It’s unnatural for Chakravarthy, but a bowling style that Tariq has been following.

The batter didn’t expect it, and it led to a dot ball despite the required run rate soaring. Notably, Tariq was facing only his second ball of the innings and was yet to get off the mark.

Watch the video here:

At that stage, Pakistan were at 97/9 at the end of 16 overs while chasing 176. With the bowlers Tariq and Shaheen Shah Afridi (7 off 8) on the crease, the game was already out of Pakistan’s control.

India eventually won by a mammoth 61 runs and qualified for Super 8. Pakistan’s NRR was highly affected as they slipped from the second spot to the third. They need to win against Namibia to qualify for the next stage.

