Abhishek Nayar On the Lookout For KL Rahul To Address Wicketkeeper Dilemma in UP Warriorz Squad For WPL 2026

The UP Warriorz will play their opener of WPL 2026 against Gujarat Giants on January 10.

The fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is on the horizon. As teams get set to commence their campaign on the best note possible, the UP Warriorz have kind of revamped their setup, right from the top hierarchical position. Abhishek Nayar is set to take over as the head coach of the franchise, before joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the same role in March 2026.

The UP Warriorz head coach attended the press conference ahead of their first clash against the Gujarat Giants and answered a heap of questions. One of the most important questions to ponder for the management of the Warriorz would be the wicketkeeper’s dilemma. The franchise does not have a proven designated wicketkeeper, with Phoebe Litchfield and Shipra Giri being the ones to take up the role.

Nayar was asked about how the management would look to solve the wicketkeeper’s dilemma. That being said, the head coach immediately agreed to the fact that they have a point to think over with respect to the player who would take up wicketkeeping duties. Nonetheless, he assured the fans that the team would figure out a way before taking the field for their first game.

Abhishek Nayar referred to KL Rahul’s transition into the wicketkeeper’s role, stating that the UP Warriorz can look at a similar transition in their side to fulfil the responsibilities.

“But I think it’s going to be one aspect that’s going to be really important for us at the end of the auction. Reflecting, maybe that was one aspect that we could have gotten better at. That’s how KL Rahul became a KL Rahul. So hopefully we can form a women’s KL Rahul who then represents India in the future. But I think that’s one area that we’re working towards”, said Nayar.

Abhishek Nayar On Too Many Coaching Roles

One of the most prominent changes in the coaching life of Abhishek Nayar has been his emergence to the forefront of major coaching roles. Coaching isn’t very new to the former Mumbai player, and he has been in the coaching setups of multiple teams in the past. However, 2026 would be a crucial year for Abhishek Nayar as he would be leading the coaching for two important franchises.

Post the coaching stint with UP Warriorz in the WPL 2026 season, the 42-year-old will turn towards the Kolkata Knight Riders as the head coach of the three-time IPL champions for the 2026 season. However, when asked about the back-to-back coaching roles, Nayar had a crisp and clear answer. He firmly stated that his entire focus would only shift towards the IPL once the WPL season has concluded.

“When I’m here, I’m here. When I’m out of here, I’m there,” he said. “When I’m here in the WPL, there is no IPL. So WPL is my priority now. And when WPL is over, IPL becomes a priority”, stated Nayar.

The new UP Warriorz coach also exuberated confidence in Meg Lanning, who was recently announced as the skipper of the franchise for the upcoming season. Lanning is one of the most successful captains in the world, and knows her way with leading sides. Abhishek Nayar re-installed the faith in his captain, stating that she is probably the best leader out there.

The UP Warriorz finished 3th, 4th and 5th respectively in the last three seasons of the tournament, and will look to improve their performance in the upcoming season. With quality players in the side and the squad revamped, the franchise will expect different results.

