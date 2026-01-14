All Players Retired Out in WPL History Ft. Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol became the newest entrant in the players retired out in WPL history.

Being called back to the dugout while one is batting is a rule we used to follow as kids, probably with our friends in the colony. However, that has gone on to become quite a serious one in league cricket, and is being used by teams to up the ante on their scoring rate. As far as the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is concerned, here is a piece on the players retired out in WPL history.

Retiring a player is rule that has recently gained a lot of importance in the franchise leagues, with teams adapting to the rule to try and up the ante for their scoring rate. Or not! There have ben occasions when opting for the application of the rule has backfired.

That being said, here are the two instances in the history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) which have seen players retired out in WPL history.

Harleen Deol vs DC, 2026

A decision that was more shocking, than tactical. UP Warriorz (UPW) retired out Harleen Deol, who was unbeaten on 47 with just a couple of overs to go for the innings to get over. The decision did backfire, as Chloe Tryon, who was sent out as Deol’s replacement was dismissed cheaply.

Meg Lanning, the skipper of the UPW spoke about the decision in the post match interview, as a tactical one. She explained that Tryon is a boundary hitter, and the team wanted her to get in and take the mantle. Lanning agreed that Deol batted exceptionally well, but it was just a day when it did not turn out for her.

Ayushi Soni vs MI, 2026

Coming into the playing XI for the first time, Ayushi Soni did not have the best of outings, as she was retired out by the Gujarat Giants (GG) when she was on 11 off 14 deliveries. Soni came in for Anushka Sharma, after the latter was ruled out of the clash due to an injury.

Soni came out to bat at No.6, and could not get going at all. In her brief stay at the crease, she could not manage a single boundary and was finally called back in by the team management at the end of the 16th over, when the scoreboard read 136/5.

Player Team Against Season Ayushi Soni Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians 2026 Harleen Deol UP Warriorz Delhi Capitals 2026

