Amelia Kerr Batting Struggles Put Mumbai Indians in Difficult Position in WPL 2026

Amelia Kerr has been opening for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 in the absence of the injured Hayley Matthews and the New Zealand player has struggled, one that continues from the 2025 season.

The world no. 2 all-rounder Amelia Kerr has not had a good run with the bat in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) since 2025. She has scored only four runs across two innings for the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing WPL 2026 and with the latest WPL 2026 injury news showing nothing positive yet for Hayley Matthews, Kerr will likely continue to open for MI.

Amelia Kerr Batting Woes Since WPL 2025

Since WPL 2025, Amelia Kerr has scored just 77 runs in her last 10 innings at a disastrous average of 7.7 and a strike rate of 74.03. Her highest score in this period is 19, and she has registered single-digit scores in eight of those innings, including a duck against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL 2026 clash on Saturday.

Kerr’s struggles with the bat have occurred regardless of her batting position. When she opened the innings, her numbers were particularly poor: five innings, 28 runs at an average of 5.6 and a strike rate of 58.33.

In the middle order, batting at No. 5, there was a slight improvement, but it was far from encouraging. She managed 49 runs in five innings at an average of 9.8, with a strike rate of 87.5. Her last 10 scores read: 9, 19, 2, 17, 10, 5, 9, 2, 4, and 0. But with Hayley Matthews not yet available, MI need Kerr opening and so far her returns have been less than ideal.

Amelia Kerr – Recent Batting Returns in WPL (Last 10 Innings)

Metric Value Innings 10 Runs 77 Average 7.70 Strike Rate 74.03 Highest Score 19 Single-digit scores 8 Ducks 1 Scores 9, 19, 2, 17, 10, 5, 9, 2, 4, 0

There isn’t a single, consistent pattern to her dismissals. Kerr has been caught eight times, including once behind the stumps, and run out on two occasions. However, these prolonged struggles with the bat are now beginning to raise serious questions about her place in the playing XI, although she makes up for it with the ball.

Amelia Kerr Reflects on Her Poor Runs With the Bat After MI vs DC WPL 2026 Match

Amelia Kerr acknowledges her batting performance has declined recently, but trusts in her approach and positive mindset.

“I haven’t done too well (with the bat), but that’s cricket. You have good days and bad days, and you’ve just got to try to stay pretty level and consistent, keep some belief when things aren’t going well, and trust your game plan. It’s been disappointing for me the last few games with the bat, but it’s nice that I’ve been able to contribute with the ball,” said Amelia Kerr in the post-match ceremony after the game against Delhi Capitals at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Bowling Excellence Secures Amelia Kerr Place in Mumbai Indians Lineup

Despite these batting issues, Kerr remains a vital cog in the Mumbai Indians side because of her bowling credentials. Her leg-spin has been one of the major reasons behind MI’s dominance in the tournament. Since 2025, the Kiwi all-rounder has claimed 20 wickets in 11 games — the most by any MI player — at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 7.31, including one five-wicket haul.

Adding further weight to her bowling prowess, Amelia Kerr also holds the record for the most wickets in WPL history, with 45 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 16.73 and an impressive economy rate of 7.40.

Amelia Kerr – Recent Bowling Returns in WPL

Metric Value Matches (since 2025) 11 Wickets 20 Average 15.00 Economy 7.31 5-wicket hauls 1 Most wickets for MI (since 2025) Yes

She was excellent in the WPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), picking up two wickets for 13 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 3.25, the best for MI in the match. The leg-spinner also took three wickets against Delhi Capitals, conceding just 24 runs, and climbed to the top of the WPL 2026 wicket charts with five wickets in two innings at an average of 7.40.

However, the question remains the same: when will she regain her batting form? While her outstanding bowling performances continue to secure her place in the XI, her prolonged struggles with the bat could limit her overall impact in crucial matches.

