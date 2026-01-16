Arundhati Reddy Shows Incredible Reflexes To Take Return Catch; Removes Sophie Devine Cheaply in RCB vs GG WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Arundhati Reddy gave a sheer example of her tremendous agility by taking a return catch while almost falling to the ground in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026). Reddy’s heroics helped get the key wicket of Gujarat Giants’ (GG) all-rounder Sophie Devine and removed her cheaply for 8 before she could start unleashing her power.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the fourth over as RCB got their first breakthrough. Devine made room and looked to flat bat it with muscle but the ball sprang off the upper-half of the bat and came right at Reddy. She fell forward but managed to keep her hands up to ensure the catch was taken.



Top spot at stake in RCB vs GG WPL 2026 clash

Speaking about the RCB vs GG match so far, the Smriti Mandhana-led side batted first and managed to post 182/7 in 20 overs. However, RCB found themselves in early trouble after losing their top four batters within the powerplay. Reeling at 43/4, it was then Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav, who stepped up and made amends for the early setback with a massive 105-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Richa Ghosh narrowly missed out on her fifty, departing for 44 while Radha Yadav completed her half-century before falling prey on 66 in the 17th over. Nadine de Klerk then put the finishing touches with a quickfire cameo of 12-ball 26 to propel RCB to a competitive total.

Coming to the chase, GG lost Devine early and fellow opener Beth Mooney too followed her to the dugout on the penultimate over of the powerplay.

At the time of writing this report, the GG scoreboard read 63/4 in 9 overs with Georgia Wareham and Bharti Fulmali currently batting in the middle.

Notably, both GG and RCB are vying for the top spot in the WPL 2026 points table tonight with the winner set to claim the apex position. While RCB are unbeaten and currently table-toppers with four points, the Giants too have the same tally in three games and will be hoping to hand RCB their first defeat of the season and displace them from the top.

