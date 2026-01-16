Debutant Shivani Singh Pulls Off a One-handed Stunner in RCB vs GG To Dismiss Dayalan Hemalatha in WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Shivani Singh stood between a boundary and Dayalan Hemalatha as she plucked a one-handed catch.

She was probably not sure of getting a hand to it when he raised it in the air, but it came off wonderfully well. In her first WPL match, Shivani Singh pulled off a one-handed stunner to send back Dayalan Hemalatha in their fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the fourth over, when Kashvee Gautam bowled a bouncer to Hemalatha, who then tried to hook it over the fielder at short fine. Little did she know of what was going to unfold. Shivani Singh took a one-handed stunner to send back Hemalatha.

After the first over of the match went for 23 runs with Grace Harris taking down Renuka Singh, the Women in red & gold had quite a turnaround. They lost the first wicket for 26, but were soon reduced to 43/4, in a massive collapse.

Soon enough, Rajeshwari Gayakwad also took a fantastic diving catch to get rid of RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana.

The one-handed stunner from Shivani Singh came at the perfect time for the Gujarat Giants, to induce a series of wickets. That being said, the collapse highlighted a very important point for RCB, which can quickly escalate into a concern for the side.

Their first match against Mumbai Indians was won by Nadine de Klerk’s brilliance, which took them over the line. To add to that, Grace Harris steered the team over the line in the second game. However, the lack of batting depth for RCB might be a headache going further into the tournament.

The Shivani Singh catch, followed by Mandhana’s dismissal reduced RCB by 43/4, bringing out Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav together in the middle at an early stage. In a regular scenario, the franchise would like to look at Ghosh and de Klerk as finishers.

The team has backed Radha Yadav to play in the top five – a move which has paid off so far. She stitched a superb partnership with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter to stabilise the innings for the 2024 champions. However, Mandhana and team will have to give their batting depth a serious thought.

