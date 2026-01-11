Delhi Capitals Nearly Record Highest Run Chase in WPL Before Sophie Devine Outsmarts Laura Wolvaardt In DC vs GG WPL 2026 Clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) were on the course to script a new record against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) today (January 11) for the highest-ever successful run-chase in WPL history. The record is currently held by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for chasing down 202 last season, where once again the Gujarat Giants were at the opposite end.

The Jemimah Rodrigues-led team could have entered the record books but a clinical final over from GG’s Sophie Devine denied DC the milestone.

Chasing a towering target of 210, the odds were stacked against DC despite opener Lizelle Lee’s fiery 54-ball 86 as they needed 60 runs to win in the final three overs. However, Laura Wolvaardt took on the attack at the death with her incessant hitting, with some help from Jemimah to bring the equation down to a comfortable seven needed from six balls.

While GG thought they had given the match to DC on a platter, veteran New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine had other plans. Coming in to ball the nervy final over with barely much to defend, Devine leaked only two runs while getting the wickets of both Wolvaardt and Jemimah to help GG steal a thrilling four-run win. The wicket of Wolvaardt was the final nail in the coffin for DC as she was batting brilliantly on 77 before being undone by Devine’s smartness.

Sophie’s slower delivery outside off worked as Wolvaardt tried to smash it but lost her shape with Georgia Wareham running in from deep mid-wicket to complete the catch and seal the match.

Watch the video of the dismissal below.

Sophi Devine stellar form propels Gujarat Giants to top of WPL 2026 points table

The 36-year-old Sophie Devine, who is in the last-leg of her career, is still going strong and once again showed why she is one of the best in the business. The White Ferns cricketers has looked in stellar form in WPL 2026 so far, delivering across departments. She is currently leading the run-scoring charts with 133 runs in two innings at an average of 66.50. Earlier in the DC vs GG game, the dynamic right-hander blasted an explosive 42-ball 95 to help the Giants post a mammoth 209 total and narrowly missed out on a maiden WPL century.

With the ball as well, she is in the top-five list with four scalps in two innings and her all-round contributions played a key role in GG currently sitting at the top of the WPL 2026 points table with two wins in two games and four points.

