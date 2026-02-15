Delhi Capitals Star Wins Australia’s Highest Cricket Award for Second Time in a Row

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was bestowed the country’s highest recognition for a women’s cricketer for the second consecutive year in a row after receiving the maximum number of votes (77). The 24-year-old eclipsed wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney, who plies her trade with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) by three votes, who got 74, to win the Belinda Clark Award.

Sutherland’s replacement at DC for WPL 2026, spinner Alana King, finished third with a tally of 56 votes. Notably, Annabel Sutherland had skipper the latest edition of the WPL due to personal reasons.

Speaking after winning the accolade, Sutherland was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“It was definitely a surprise but it’s a huge honour and I’m very grateful to win the Belinda Clark Award – an award named after a legend of the game. To know that I have contributed across the last couple of years is always the goal.”

She added, “I want to be able to consistently contribute to this team and to team success first and foremost. We are now all looking forward to the upcoming series against India, starting with the first T20 International tonight.”

Apart from the Belinda Clark Award, Annabel Sutherland was also awarded the 2026 ODI Player of the Year honour. Mooney, on the other hand, won T20 Player of the Year award.

Annabel Sutherland in 2025

The talented all-rounder was one of the key figures in Australia’s semi-final finish at the Women’s World Cup 2025 last year. She finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps from seven innings while also adding 117 runs at an impressive average of 85.40 including an unbeaten 98*.

Overall in 2025 across all formats, Sutherland took 32 wickets while piling up 471 runs, which includes one century in the longest format and two fifties in ODIs.

