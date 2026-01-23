Double Blow for Delhi Capitals! Two Stars Get Ruled Out for 2026 Season; Replacements Named

With the Delhi Capitals (DC) already facing a tricky task for a qualification to the playoffs of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026), they have now faced a double blow with two of their players getting ruled out for the remainder of the tournament. Explosive middle-order batter Deeya Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter Mamatha Madiwala have suffered injuries and have now been forced to the sidelines.

Double blow for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026

The news of the same was confirmed via an official press release on the WPL website. The duo will now be replaced by Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana, both of whom will join the franchise for INR 10 Lakhs each.

The WPL statement read, “The duo of Deeya Yadav and Mamata Madiwala is ruled out of the season due to injuries. Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana will join DC for INR 10 Lakh each.”

While Madiwala was yet to make her WPL debut, Deeya Yadav became the youngest WPL debutant when she was handed her maiden cap in the match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, she did not get an opportunity to bat and now her wait to showcase her talent on the global stage got extended further.

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 qualification chances

Speaking about the Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 playoffs qualification chances, they are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with two wins from five games and four points. With three matches still left, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led team still has fate in their own hands, but another loss would make their chances for a playoffs spot difficult.

DC next play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who have already qualified, tomorrow (January 24).

