News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
Freak Stumping From Beth Mooney Sends Kiran Navgire Back to Pavilion Cheaply in GG vs UPW WPL 2026 [WATCH]
womens-premier-league-wpl

Freak Stumping From Beth Mooney Sends Kiran Navgire Back to Pavilion Cheaply in GG vs UPW WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: January 22, 2026
1 min read
Freak Stumping From Beth Mooney Sends Kiran Navgire Back to Pavilion Cheaply in GG vs UPW WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Gujarat Giants (GG) wicketkeeper Beth Mooney pulled off a freak stumping to dismiss UP Warriorz opener Kiran Navgire for a golden duck in the ongoing GG vs UPW match in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026). The incident happened on the very first over of the UP Warriorz chase of 154, which put them on the backfoot early in the match.

On the third ball of the opening over, Renuka Singh bowled one down leg and it got called wide but Beth Mooney behind the stumps managed to deflect the ball off her pads and onto the wickets to appeal for a stumping. Replays later confirmed that she managed to dislodge the bails in right time as Navgire had to walk back to the pavilion.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Beth Mooney freak stumping to send back Kiran Navgire back in GG vs UPW WPL 2026

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2026 - CricXtasy.