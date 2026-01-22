Freak Stumping From Beth Mooney Sends Kiran Navgire Back to Pavilion Cheaply in GG vs UPW WPL 2026 [WATCH]

Gujarat Giants (GG) wicketkeeper Beth Mooney pulled off a freak stumping to dismiss UP Warriorz opener Kiran Navgire for a golden duck in the ongoing GG vs UPW match in the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026). The incident happened on the very first over of the UP Warriorz chase of 154, which put them on the backfoot early in the match.

On the third ball of the opening over, Renuka Singh bowled one down leg and it got called wide but Beth Mooney behind the stumps managed to deflect the ball off her pads and onto the wickets to appeal for a stumping. Replays later confirmed that she managed to dislodge the bails in right time as Navgire had to walk back to the pavilion.

WATCH: Beth Mooney freak stumping to send back Kiran Navgire back in GG vs UPW WPL 2026

