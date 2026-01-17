Harmanpreet Kaur reflects on changes needed for Mumbai Indians After 2nd Consecutive Loss in WPL 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur could get to only 18 in their clash against the UP Warriorz.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) camp in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will start to look concerned now, as the team suffered their second consecutive defeat against the UP Warriorz. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led franchise have shown signs of promise, but are far away from thumping their authority.

After starting off the campaign on a losing note against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Mumbai Indians bounced back well to win their next two fixtures. However, the UP Warriorz side has now pushed them back into a corner, handing them two defeats on the trot.

Harmanpreet Kaur spoke about a few factors in the post-match presentation, and reflected on where they went wrong in the fifth match of their campaign. That being said, the Women in Blue & Gold will have to tighten their screws, and will have to do that as soon as possible.

“We wanted to chase as a group. Even though we didn’t bowl well, we restricted them under 200. They (Litchfield and Lanning) were going hard and we missed chances, if we do that teams will put us under pressure. If we come together with less mistakes, that’ll help us win matches,” said Harmanpreet Kaur.

ALSO READ:

What Can Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Do to Bounce Back?

The two-time WPL champions do not lack quality, and that was evident in their first two fixtures. They just need to wrap their heads around their batting order, which they changed in their recent fixture against the UP Warriorz.

Gunalan Kamalini, who opened the batting in each of their previous matches was held back, as Sajeevan Sajana opened the batting alongside Hayley Matthews. However, the skipper seemed well aware of the purpose behind the changes.

“Kamalini is very important for us, doing great behind the stumps. Hayley wasn’t well at the start, so we had to make a lot of changes. But now it’s settled and we’ll be able to settle in,” said Harmanpreet after the game against UPW.

The Mumbai Indians need to make sure that they get back on track with a couple of wins. They are still in the top half of the points table despite three losses in five games so far, and will hope or the tide to turn quickly.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.