How Mumbai Indians Are Reducing Dependency on Star Overseas Trio With Domestic Depth in WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have won the title twice in three seasons.

Mumbai Indians have dominated the Women’s Premier League (WPL) so far, winning two titles from three seasons. They clinched the first title in 2023 by winning eight of 10 games. Their success was largely dependent on their star overseas trio of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, and Amelia Kerr, who delivered an all-round show.

Looking at numbers across three seasons for the defending champions, Nat Sciver-Brunt leads the charts with 1,027 runs at an impressive 46.68 average and 141.85 strike rate, the most by any batter in the tournament’s history. This included a record of 523 runs in 2025, featuring five fifties. Matthews contributed 758 runs at a 27.02 average and was the highest wicket-taker in WPL history with 41 wickets at a 7.24 economy. Amelia added 40 wickets, second most in the competition, at a 7.64 economy alongside 437 runs, highlighting the importance across departments.

Key Shifts in Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Lineup

MI are smartly attempting to reduce their over-reliance on the overseas trio, while creating backups and developing domestic talent for lasting success.

The franchise took the first of many major steps towards the goal by dropping Hayley Matthews despite her being fit and available for selection. The all-rounder had solid outings with 271 runs and 16 wickets in 2023, and 307 runs with 18 wickets in 2025. Despite these proven performances, Mumbai left her out of the playing XI against UP Warriors for Australian all-rounder Nicola Carey, who has already given multiple standout performances.

Nat Sciver-Brunt remains impactful and essential for their middle-order. With the bat, she has amassed 332 runs at a 66.4 average in 2023 and 523 runs at a 65.37 average in 2025. She consistently bowls crucial overs and delivers breakthroughs when needed.

However, MI is making further improvements. Amelia Kerr is moving down the batting order after a tough last season and start of WPL 2026, having scored only 77 runs in the last 10 innings in the tournament.

Building Domestic Depth for Mumbai Indians WPL 2026

Hayley Matthews’ snub opened up a place for two players as it allowed the Mumbai Indians to try Amanjot Kaur at the top and give a long run for the youngster G Kamalini. It provides a stage for the duo to showcase their aggressive play and ability to capitalise on the powerplay restrictions.

The absence of Matthews allowed MI to bring in Nicola Carey. The Australian all-rounder made an immediate impact in her debut season, hammering 131 runs (the third-highest for MI). She also snared six wickets, tying for the team’s best. With WPL’s limit of four overseas players, Carey’s ability to contribute both as a batter and a bowler gives MI an advantage while reducing recovery worries, all while keeping Nat Sciver-Brunt in a strong supporting role.

Even so, captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her at the toss before the clash against UP Warriorz, stating, “She contributes with bat and ball. She’s in form and should continue playing.”

Sajeevan Sajana has also shown glimpses of promise with the bat and her outstanding fielding in the deep. Her 45-run knock off 25 balls in the campaign opener at a strike rate of 180.00, featuring seven fours and a six, when MI were reeling at 67/4 after 11 overs, was something special. This also highlights her ability to deliver under pressure and provide powerful finishes.

Balanced Attack Boosts Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Qualification Scenarios

Nicola Carey will also share the bowling responsibilities for the Mumbai Indians with Shabnim Ismail in WPL 2026. Her presence allows MI to keep Ismail’s overs for the death overs. These changes indicate growth. MI previous;y clinched the titles thanks to the original trio largely, but Hayley’s recent injury concerns and Amelia Kerr’s poor form with the willow revealed vulnerabilities.

Now, Amanjot and Kamalini are stepping up while Carey’s versatility reduces the risk of burnout, while Sajeevan Sajana provides confidence for finishing and anchoring under batting collapses, allowing MI the flexibility.

