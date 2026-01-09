How Nadine de Klerk Saved RCB After Mumbai Indians Brainfade In Death Overs in MI vs RCB WPL 2026 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered multiple brainfades at the death during the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before Nadine de Klerk’s heroics helped RCB seal the contest.

On the first ball of the 19th over when RCB needed 29 to win off 12 balls, MI’s Nat Sciver-Brunt squandered a big opportunity to dismiss de Klerk by dropping a sitter at long off. Then again on the fourth ball of the over, MI got a double chance to send the Proteas batter back to the pavilion but this time they missed another catch and a subsequent easy runout.

Shabnim Ismail bowled a short of length delivery as Nadine de Klerk made room and hit it towards deep mid-wicket. Amelia Kerr, like NSB spilled a regulation catch as Amanjot came across from deep square leg and sent in a flat throw to the striker’s end. Despite the inch-perfect throw, MI wicketkeeper Gunalan Kamalini failed to gather it clearly and broke the stumps with her gloves with the ball not in her hand.

Nadine de Klerk haunts Mumbai Indians for missed chances by chasing down 18 runs in final over

With the equation down to 18 needed of 6 balls, the odds were still tipped in favour of MI but they had clearly succumbed to the nerves. Nadine, however, remained positive and took over the onus of taking RCB over the finish line herself.

After the first two balls of the last over ended in dots, the task became even more daunting for de Klerk with 18 needed off four balls but she went berserk in the end, flaunting her big-hitting abilities by smashing to maximums and two boundaries to complete the nail-biting chase.

With the win, RCB started their WPL 2026 season on a winning note and have two points while MI will have a chance to earn their first points tomorrow (January 10) in the double header when they face Delhi Capitals (DC).

