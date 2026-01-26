Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes Unbeaten 100 in RCB vs MI Clash, Registers 1st Ever Century in WPL History

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a terrific century in a must-win match for the Mumbai Indians.

When in need for clutch performances, Nat Sciver-Brunt has to be the first name that a team remembers. The English all-rounder registered a classy century in Mumbai Indians’ (MI) fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Sciver-Brunt brought up her 100 in just 57 deliveries, in a match that was a must-win for the Mumbai Indians in order to stay in contention for qualification to the next stage. Her knock comprised 16 fours and a solitary six, with class and authority stamped all over it.

A solid batting display from our batters 💙👌 pic.twitter.com/SHg5vKjYvq — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 26, 2026

ALSO READ:

How Nat Sciver-Brunt Dominated the RCB Bowlers

The 33-year-old all-rounder toyed with the bowling, and knew exactly when to put her foot on the accelerator. The English all-rounder also stitched a 131-run partnership off just 73 deliveries with West Indies opener Hayley Matthews.

In 35 matches for the Mumbai Indians across four seasons, Nat Sciver-Brunt has registered 1,346 runs will 11 fifties and a solitary century. Moreover, she averages 51.76 in the WPL with a strike-rate of 144.73, which is brilliant for the middle-order.

And it doesn’t end there! The English all-rounder does the same magic with the ball in hand. With 39 wickets across 34 innings, Sciver-Brunt has bowled in the WPL at an economy of 7.93, which any team would welcome in the middle-overs.

If MI are to go far in this tournament, they will hope a lot from the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, who also scored a gorgeous fifty in the same match. With just two wins in the first six games, they will hope that the turnaround is quick.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.