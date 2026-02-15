RCB, Gujarat Giants Stars Make Case for T20 World Cup 2026 Spot With Key Show in IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars

India A beat Pakistan A by eight wickets in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars.

Riding on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) players, Vrinda Dinesh and Anushka Sharma, India A secured an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan A in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, February 15. After a disciplined bowling effort limited Pakistan to a modest total, India completed the chase to record their first win of the tournament.

Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma Shine as India A Beat Pakistan A

Choosing to bat, Pakistan A were bowled out for 93 in the penultimate over. Only three batters reached double figures. India’s bowlers produced a collective bowling effort, with five bowlers claiming at least one wicket.

Captain Radha Yadav led the way with figures of two for 11 in three overs. She was well supported by Prema Rawat (2/16 in three overs) and Minnu Mani (1/10 in 2.5 overs). Pacer Saima Thakor posted impressive figures of two for 14 in four overs. Two run-outs further disrupted Pakistan’s innings, as partnerships never formed.

In their chase of 94, India faced an early setback when Humaira Kazi was dismissed off the very first ball of the innings. However, the target was not threatening, and India quickly regained control. The team reached the target in just 10.1 overs, finishing at 97 for two, with 59 deliveries to spare.

The win moved India A to second place in the Group A points table behind the UAE, while Pakistan remained below them due to a poor net run rate, despite being tied on points.

ALSO READ:

RCB Player Makes Strong Statement With Blazing Fifty

After the early wicket, Vrinda Dinesh launched a counterattack in India’s favour with an aggressive knock. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 55 off just 29 balls, smashing 12 fours. She accumulated 48 runs in boundaries at a strike rate of 189.65.

Vrinda received solid support from Anushka Sharma, who played a composed innings of 24 off 26, including four boundaries. The pair formed a match-defining 78-run partnership that sealed the deal.

Although she didn’t play for the Royal Challengers in the Women’s Premier League 2026, Vrinda’s innings showcased her form and aggressive intent at the top, making a case for selection in the India T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Anushka, who finished the WPL 2026 with 177 runs in seven matches at an average of 25.28 and a strike rate of 129.19, continued her strong performance with another reliable outing.

Following this match, Vrinda Dinesh and Anushka Sharma are now the joint second-highest run-getters in the tournament, trailing behind UAE’s Esha Oza.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.