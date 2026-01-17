RCB, Gujarat Giants Stars Return to India T20I Squad for Australia Tour; Pratika Rawal Still out of ODIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG) stars Shreyanka Patil and Bharti Fulmali respectively, have made a comeback to the Indian T20I squad for Australia tour after extended layoffs. Notably, India Women are slated to tour Australia for a white-ball series comprising three T20Is, which will be followed by three ODIs, slated to start from February 15. The series will be crucial and act as a dress rehearsal for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as they set their sights on the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 next starting June 12, after their ODI World Cup success.

For the unversed, Shreyanka had last featured back in 2024 and has since been out due to injuries while Fulmali made a return after five long years with her last India appearance in 2019 on the back of promising domestic performances.

Talking about the India ODI squad for the Australia tour, Radha Yadav and Uma Chetry are two names missing from the ODI World Cup-winning squad from back in October. Youngsters Vaishnavi Sharma, Gunalan Kamalini and Kashvee Gautam have been the new additions.

India ODI opener Pratika Rawal, who suffered an ankle injury during the Women’s World Cup 2025 continues to remain absent from the side. No update has yet been provided for her tentative return.

On the other hand, Arundhati Reddy is absent from both T20I and ODI squads. Harmnapreet Kaur will continue leading across formats.

India Squads for Australia Series

India T20I squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

India ODI squad for Australia tour: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol

