RCB Star Registers Career-Best Figures With Four-Wicket Haul in AUSW vs INDW 1st T20I

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Arundhati Reddy put up an exemplary display of her bowling prowess to register career-best T20I figures in the AUSW vs INDW 1st T20I today (February 15). Notably, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is currently touring Down Under for an all-format series comprising three T20Is, as many ODIs and a one-off Test.

Talking about Arundhati’s performance, the INR 75 lakhs WPL 2026 recruit by RCB took her first four-wicket haul in the format, finishing her quota of four overs with a figure of 4/22. The 28-year-old Indian star took the big wickets of Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, and Georgia Wareham before returning at the death to dismiss Aussie quick Darcie Brown. Arundhati’s heroics eventually helped India bundle out Australia for a subpar total of 133 in 18 overs, which the visitors won by 21 runs (DLS method) in the end.

Arundhati Reddy recent form

Arundhati, who was a part of the title-winning Women’s World Cup 2025 squad, however did not get to play a game with Amanjot Kaur being the preferred seaming all-rounder in the side. Arundhati Reddy featured in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka later in December 2025, playing four games and picking up three wickets while adding an unbeaten 27* in the only innings she batted as India secured a 5-0 whitewash.

In the WPL 2026 earlier this year, she was a key member of the RCB side which lifted the title for the second time. Arundhati managed two scalps and added 38 runs with the bat in the tournament.

Arundhati Reddy makes strong case for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 spot

The T20I leg in Australia will give the India Women a strong chance to figure out their combinations for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 lined up this year. They will have one more three-match series against England, lined up in May-June, which will act as the Indian team’s final dress rehearsal before they head into the ICC event, slated to begin from June 14.

Although not a regular in ODIs, Arundhati is an integral cog in the shortest format and her latest heroics will back her case to guarantee a spot in the Indian side for the mega-event later this year. In the previous edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, Arundhati was India’s highest wicket-taker with seven wickets from four games, although the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to progress beyond the group stage.

