RCB WPL 2026 Points Table Position And Qualification Scenarios After UP Warriorz Clash

Here's all you need to know about the RCB WPL 2026 Points Table and their qualification scenarios.

RCB go to the top of the WPL 2026 points table with their second win in as many games in the RCB vs UPW clash. Here’s a detailed look at the updated RCB WPL 2026 Points Table Position and qualification scenarios.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had the best possible starts to the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). After their thrilling victory against the defending champions on January 9, the Smriti Mandhana-led side eased past the UP Warriorz. Here’s a look at the RCB WPL 2026 points table and the RCB qualification scenario.

RCB WPL 2026 Points Table Position

Both of RCB’s matches have been contrasting, but that is something which would not concern the team a lot. Players have managed to step up on both occasions, which have not let some cracks in the batting order come alive.

Smriti Mandhana and the RCB management will hope that the team keeps performing in the same manner throughout the tournament. That being said, after the start that the 2024 WPL champions have embarked upon in the fourth edition, it is safe to say that they are the side to beat alongside the Gujarat Giants.

WPL 2026 Points Table Team P W L Tie N/R Pts NRR RCB Top 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.964 GG 2 2 0 0 0 4 +0.350 MI 2 1 1 0 0 2 +1.175 DC 2 0 2 0 0 0 −1.350 UPW 2 0 2 0 0 0 −2.443

Upcoming RCB Fixtures in WPL 2026

Here are RCB upcoming WPL 2026 fixtures:

vs Gujarat Giants Women — January 16, 2026

— January 16, 2026 vs Delhi Capitals Women — January 17, 2026

— January 17, 2026 vs Gujarat Giants Women — January 19, 2026

— January 19, 2026 vs Delhi Capitals Women — January 24, 2026

— January 24, 2026 vs Mumbai Indians Women — January 26, 2026

— January 26, 2026 vs UP Warriorz Women — January 29, 2026

Can RCB Qualify for WPL 2026 Playoffs?

Yes, RCB can qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs, and the current RCB qualification scenarios strongly favour them after a perfect start to the season.

Current RCB Qualification Scenario

Matches played: 2

2 Wins: 2

2 Points: 4

4 Net Run Rate: +1.964 (best in the league)

+1.964 (best in the league) Table position: Joint top with Gujarat Giants

RCB’s start has been close to ideal. Wins against Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women have not only earned points but also boosted their NRR, which could become crucial later in the league phase.

How Many Wins Do RCB Need to Qualify?

One of the most common questions right now is can RCB qualify without depending on other teams?

The answer is yes.

Remaining matches: 6

6 Likely qualification mark: 6–8 points

6–8 points Wins required: 2–3 more wins should be enough

In most RCB qualification scenarios, reaching 8 points almost guarantees a playoff spot. Even finishing with 6 points could be enough depending on net run rate, and RCB currently have a strong NRR advantage.

With four points already in the bank, RCB don’t need a perfect second half. Even a 3–3 finish from here would comfortably put them in playoff contention, without depending on other results. RCB still have six games to play this season, with four of those matches to be played in Vadodara — a completely new venue for every franchise.

RCB upcoming fixtures include two games each against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals

These fixtures play a big role in shaping the RCB qualification scenarios. Wins against either GG or DC would move RCB closer to sealing qualification early in the tournament.

Key Risk in RCB Qualification Scenarios

Over-reliance on Smriti Mandhana and Grace Harris

Middle order yet to deliver consistently

Nadine de Klerk has finished one chase, but depth remains a concern

RCB made an attempt to fill that gap by including Gautami Naik in their playing XI against the UP Warriorz as opposed to Prema Rawat in their opening clash. Nadine de Klerk finished the game off in style for them against the defending champions. If the top order fails in back-to-back matches, RCB’s qualification chances could tighten. Middle-order contributions will decide how smoothly they progress towards the playoffs.

Can RCB Qualify To WPL 2026 Playoffs?

RCB qualification scenarios are favourable

They do not need other teams to drop points

2–3 wins from 6 matches should be enough

Strong NRR provides a crucial safety net

At this stage, RCB are in control of whether they qualify or not, how comfortably they do it will depend on fixing the middle-order issues quickly.

